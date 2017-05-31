Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (Pemra) on Wednesday issued a show-cause notice to TV One for airing controversial remarks against Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah.

The media watchdog said that Sahir Lodhi, host of a Ramzan transmission aired on the channel, “held Muhammad Ali Jinnah responsible for deaths of those martyred during partition of the subcontinent”.

“Pemra has directed the management of the channel to explain its position regarding the said violation in Ramzan transmission within three days, that is, June 5.”