ISLAMABAD:- Chairman, Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee General Zubair Mahmood Hayat held a meeting with Prime Minister Mian Muhammad Nawaz Sharif here on Tuesday. They discussed defence and security matters during the meeting. Matters related to strategic and operational preparedness of the Armed forces also came under discussion.–OnlineThis news was published in The Nation newspaper. Read complete newspaper of 31-May-2017 here.
PM, CJCSC discuss security situation
RELATED NEWS
comments powered by Disqus