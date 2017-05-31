Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif took notice of Senator Nehal Hashmi’s statement.

The premier has asked for an explanation from the senator.

Earlier, Nehal Hashmi warned Supreme Court judges and JIT members for investigation Nawaz Sharif and his family.

He called out to them stating “They should remember that they will retire one day.”

Meanwhile, Minister of State for Information Mariyum Aurengzeb stated that this statement is personal opinion of Nehal Hashmi.

“PM Nawaz and his family have always respected judiciary and other state institutes,” she said.

“Sharif family, government and PML-N has nothing to do with his statement,” she added.

The Minister called this statement “shameful”