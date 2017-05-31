ISLAMABAD - Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif chaired a meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Energy yesterday here as a follow-up on urgent measures being carried out to reduce power load-shedding in the country.

Secretary Water and Power briefed the meeting that detailed working had been undertaken on utilization of all installed power generation capacity.

The prime minister directed for the calculation of accurate figures for estimated power demand and expected supply from the existing as well as under-implementation plants over the next 12 to 36 months. He also directed for re-verification of the amounts of circular debt from third party auditors so as to ascertain claims attributed to fuel payments, line losses and other factors.

The prime minister emphasized on inclusion of provincial representatives in decision making on important issues related to the power sector.

The meeting was attended by Minister for Finance Ishaq Dar, Minister for Water & Power Khawaja Muhammad Asif, Minister for Petroleum & Natural Resources Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, Minister of State for Information & Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb and other senior officials.