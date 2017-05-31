KASUR - Notables from all walks of life flayed the police failure to net the dacoits responsible for firing on and robbery with the Kasur Press Club (KPC) president despite the lapse of two months.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Sardar Sarwar Dogar said the police failure to arrest culprits of the robbery with KPC president Haji Sharif Mehr has raised concerns not only among the journalist community but also among the public. He said it has put a question mark on the police performance.

Senior journalist Mehr Javed police indifference and failure to arrest the robbers disappointed the journalist community of the district.

KPC chairman Ashraf Wahla termed attack on the KPC president an attack on journalist community and urged Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif to take notice of the police failure.

PML-N MNA Mian Waseem Akhtar Sheikh stressed the need for considering the mediamen’s concerns and urged the government to take effective steps in this regard.