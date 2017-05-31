ISLAMABAD: President Mamnoon Hussain will address Joint Session of both the houses of parliament tomorrow.

The officials of President House reviewed and expressed satisfaction over all the arrangements made for the presidential address to the joint session.

President Mamnoon Hussain will review one year performance of Federal Government in his address to the joint Parliament session.

Meanwhile, Aiwan-e-Sadr staff members checked minutely the seating arrangements made for VIPs in the Press Gallery.