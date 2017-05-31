SIALKOT - The robbers and thieves went on the rampage in Daska tehsil as they took away cattle, car, motorcycles, gold ornaments and other valuables in several hits here on Tuesday.

Thieves took away 29 buffaloes worth Rs6 million from the dairy farm of Jaffar Hussain Khan in village Borikey-Satrah, Daska tehsil. Four dacoits snatched a car (GAA-1031), 1,500 Saudi Riyals, cash in rupees, gold ornaments, mobile phones and other valuables at gunpoint from village Shehzada-Pasrur based Zafar Iqbal who recently returned from Saudi Arabia and his family, during a major dacoity incident occurred near village Maalo Mahey, Daska tehsil here.

In village Motra-Daska, three persons stormed on a furniture showroom of one Arif and fled away after looting Rs27,000 in cash. In Hajipura-Daska city, thieves stole 22 LCDs from the electronics shop of one Sajjad. In village Malheykey, four unknown accused snatched a motorcycle (GAN-684), Rs13,000 in cash and mobile phone from Imran Raza Nagra. They snatched cash and three precious mobile phones at gunpoint from Baba Asghar at the same spot.

In Daska, armed motorcyclists snatched gold ornaments worth Rs0.3 million, Rs15,000 in cash, precious wrist watches, mobile phones and other valuables at gunpoint from Asif Ali and his family during a broad day major dacoity on Ludhey Road Pulli. VISIT: A district administration team visited the Sasta Ramzan bazaars in Sialkot, Daska, Sambrial and Pasrur. They checked the prices and quality of the fruits, vegetables, meat and other daily used commodities for sale there on the subsidised rates.