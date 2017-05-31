KARACHI: Sindh Government while restricting the powers of IG Sindh has made it binding on DIGs and SSPs to inform Chief Secretary Sindh before leaving their respective stations.

According to media reports, a new order has been issued from CM house Sindh in the name of Commissioners, DIGs, Deputy Commissioners and SSP Rank officers. It has been made binding on them to obtain permission from chief secretary Sindh before leaving their stations.

Sources said earlier the police officers obtained permission from IG Sindh and now these powers have been taken away from IG Sindh.