GUJRANWALA - Power pilferers attacked and injured four employees of Gujranwala Electric Power Company (Gepco), including a meter inspector, Tuesday morning. The Gepco team, including meter inspector Anwar and meter reader Ayaz, reached a house in Beriwala after getting reports that electricity was being stolen from a meter by its residents. The team was dislodging the house’s meter connection when the residents attacked them with stones. As a result, four employees were injured and shifted to a nearby hospital.