LODHRAN - Six persons died and 14 others sustained injuries in collision between a passenger van and trailer here the other day.

According to rescue sources, the Sadiqabad-bound van, on the way from Lahore, collided with a trailer, coming from opposite direction. As a result, six persons died and several others injured. The police and rescue teams reached the area and conducted rescue operation. The bodies and injured were rushed to local hospital for medico-legal formalities and treatment. The bodies were handed over to heirs after medico-legal formalities. The passenger van was completely destroyed in the accident. According to police, the trailer driver fled the scene after the accident. The police said that the driver will be arrested soon.