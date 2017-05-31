ISLAMABAD - Federal Minister for Defense Production Rana Tanveer Hussain Tuesday said that the recent high-level interactions between Turkey and Pakistan had resulted in unprecedented warmth in diplomatic ties.

Hussain stated this, while talking to Dr Temel Ketil, CEO/president of the Turkish Aeronautical Industry (TAI) who called on him at his office in Rawalpindi.

The minister expressed satisfaction over Pak-Turk brotherly ties. He said that the defence, industrial and technical cooperation was an integral part of Pak-Turkey strategic relationship.

Hussain appreciated the impressive development of Turkish defence industry and expressed his felicitations over the successful holding of IDEF-2017 by Turkey. The minister also appreciated the role of Turkish Aeronautical Industry chairman on progress made during the IDEF-2017 on T-129 attack helicopter.

Hussain expressed his happiness over signing of three MoUs between the two countries during IDEF-2017.

Both sides emphasised the importance of joint ventures in emerging technologies opined that investment by private sector companies in these areas would be useful.

They also expressed satisfaction over ongoing cooperation in defence and technical fields making a special reference to the PN Fleet Tanker, MILGEM Corvettes, 5th Generation Fighter [National Fighter Programme], T-129 attack helicopter and Super Mushshak Aircraft project.

Hussain highlighted the promising multibillion dollar potential of Pak-Turkey defence industrial cooperation and expressed support to capitalise this potential.