Turkey will give $10milion to Pakistan for rehabilitation of temporarily displaced persons (TDPs) in Federally Administered Tribal Areas (FATA) and affects of 2014 floods.

Turkish embassy said in a statement that an agreement was signed by Turkish Ambassador Sadik Babur Girgin and Economic Affairs Secretary Tariq Mahmood in Islamabad today.

Under the agreement, $5 million will be provided for tribal people displaced by an operation launched in 2014 against militants in the FATA along the Afghan border.

Another $5 million, according to the statement, will be used to rehabilitate the victims of the 2014 floods in the north of the country.

“The two brother countries have strong historical ties and Pakistan and Turkey have stood next to each other in difficult times,” the statement said.