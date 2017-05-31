FAISALABAD - A joint team of district administration and police officers visited fruit and vegetables market on Sadhar Jhang Road early Tuesday morning to observe the auction process and to check the wholesale prices of different items.

They went to different sheds and checked the availability of vegetables and fruit and their quality. They warned the commission agents to refrain from unjustified increase of the prices of vegetables and fruit.

They said that hoarding of any item could not be tolerated and stern legal action would be taken against the hoarders and profiteers.

The deputy commissioner directed the Market Committee staff to remain vigilant during the auction process and check price hike. He said that the wholesale and retail prices should immediately be issued after completing the auction process. The deputy commissioner directed for proper cleanliness in fruit & vegetables market besides insuring the functionality of sewerage system.

He also interacted with the commission agents and shopkeepers and informed them that the visits would continue throughout the month in order to control the prices and legal action would be taken against the violators.

Meanwhile, CPO Afzaal checked the security arrangements and directed the security staff to actively perform duty besides patrolling in the surroundings of the markets for the protection of traders and shopkeepers. He warned that dereliction of duty would not be tolerated regarding maintaining security arrangements.