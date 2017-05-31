KAMALIA - A large number of villagers from Chah Aime Wala protested against Kamalia police for its failure to arrest the accused mentioned in two criminal cases. Saima Bibi, petitioner in case No-130/7 registered with the Kamalia Saddr Police, and Khadija Bibi, petitioner in case No 164/417 also registered with same station, along with their family members burnt tyres at Mod Kamalia station and protested against the police. The protesters chanted slogans against the police and blocked traffic on Kamalia-Chichawatni Road for several hours.

The protesters told the media on the occasion that the Kamalia Saddr Police had not arrested any of the accused in their cases while the accused have been harassing them. The protesters called upon the authorities concerned to consider their concerns and to take note of the lawlessness of police. SHO Malik Zafar said that the investigation into these cases was underway and the challan against the accused would be presented in the court after completion of investigation.