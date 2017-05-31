SHEIKHUPURA - The Lesco chief executive officer suspended XEN Ijaz Bhatti, SDO Usman, engineer Latif Mughal, line superintendent Ashraf Kamboh and a store keeper from the services owing to their dereliction of duties.

The chief executive took the step after the death of a lineman Maqsood Butt who was electrocuted due to their negligence. The victim was rectifying the fault after climbing on a pole in village Joianwala. Suddenly, he received sever electric shock, fell on the ground and died prior to receiving medical aid.

Wapda union demonstrated against the apathy of the officials and held them responsible for the incident. Union leader Attaullah said that the victim was not provided with safety equipments therefore the death occurred. The suspended officials on the other hand said that it was victimisation not justification. They demanded an inquiry into the incident.