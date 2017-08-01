ISLAMABAD - Following the disqualification of Nawaz Sharif as prime minister, the political forces in the country have engaged in the process of realignment and regrouping for next general elections which are expected much earlier than the scheduled next year.

Background interviews with some senior Parliamentarians and input taken from sources in the ruling PML-N and some other parties the disqualification of Nawaz Sharif has stirred a turmoil-like situation with political forces sprung into action.

The senior PML-N leaders admitted that a few party MPs, mainly from central and south Punjab districts, were not comfortable with the party policies and keeping them at distance by the cabinet colleagues and party’s main leadership had turned them dormant in the party. However, they rejected the impression of some major defection in the party or formation of any forward bloc.

They said that over the past few months, especially after the budget session mess-up, the party leadership had not only listened to the grievances of these annoyed party MPs but also redressed most of their concerns, so the chance of these MPs defecting the party or forming any forward bloc seemed minimal.

It was in the air that the disgruntled party MPs would be leaving the party and would most likely to join the Pakistan Muslim League (Quaid) as most of them had come to N- League from there.

When contacted, a PML-Q senator said that the doors of Q-League were open for all and in this connection the party President Ch. Shujaat Hussain and Ch. Pervaiz Elahi are gracious enough and would happily embrace them.

But an insider in the Q-League informed that as most of the N-League Parliamentarians remained part of them so there contacts with Chaudhry brothers were not strange as they have family relations with them and some of them were in relations to them for two to three generations.

Responding to a question, he said that there was little chance of any major defection from N-League immediately and their joining to Q-League or any other party because till the time the N-League would be holding the reins of power in Punjab these MPs would not defect it.

The sources in the Q-League confirmed to The Nation that instead of working of making some cracks in the N-League Ch. Shujaat Hussain and Pervaiz Elahi were working on a plan to get into some sort of electoral alliance or arrangement with Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf for the next general elections.

These sources said that extending support to the PTI-backed candidate Sh. Rashid Ahmad for the election of Prime Minister instead of PPP candidate was aimed at developing some amity with Imran Khan.

A former federal minister belonging to ruling PML-N said that the election for the slot of prime minister would prove that the party MPs are intact with the party and no one would be defecting or planning formation of any forward bloc in the party.

He further said that after the election of Shahbaz Sharif as MNA and consequently stepping into the office of the Prime Minister would further strengthen the party’s position and he with the backing of his elder brother would further discipline the party.

A senior Parliamentarian said that those aware of the dynamics of politics in Punjab knew it well that the Parliamentarians from Punjab used to swing with power and those holding power in Punjab would normally command them and right now the power centre in Punjab was under the thumb of ruling PML-N.