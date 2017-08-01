ISLAMABAD - The opposition parties - led by the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) and the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf– failed to agree on a joint candidate for the prime minister’s election as a political fight erupted between the PPP and the PTI.

The opposition parties however, decided to hold another round of meeting today (August 1) in a bid to evolve consensus.

The PPP and the PTI had earlier hoped to field a unanimous candidate against Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz nominee Shahid Khaqan Abbasi to show their strength in the August 1st elections for the vacant PM’s slot.

But at a meeting on Monday, the parties failed to agree on a name as the PPP refused to support PTI’s candidate Sheikh Rashid Ahmed.

The PTI also did not agree to vote for the PPP nominee, a senior PPP leader told The Nation.

“We have discussed the matter with [PPP chief] Bilawal [Bhutto Zardari] and there is a consensus that the party cannot support Sheikh Rashid Ahmed. We hope to finalise a joint candidate tomorrow (August 1) as a divided opposition will, not send a good message,” he said.

The PPP leader said that PTI chief Imran Khan’s attack on Asif Ali Zardari also played a role to stop the opposition from fielding a unanimous candidate.

Khan had said that he would now chase Zardari and would ensure his disqualification too.

“Now it is your turn Zardari,” Khan had said, citing Nawaz Sharif’s disqualification by the Supreme Court.

In a rejoinder to PTI chief Imran Khan’s remarks against Zardari, PPP leader Saeed Ghani on Monday said that an appeal was being heard in Supreme Court against Imran Khan in which he had failed to produce money trail and soon “he will be declared disqualified for public office.”

Saeed Ghani said that Zardari was kept in prison for over 11 years and not a single allegation was proved against him.

“Zardari was acquitted by the courts,” he reminded, adding that Imran Khan had bartered Pakistan’s interest for money in the past, when he accepted Kerry Packer’s offer to play in Kerry Packer cricket series in Australia.

President Mamnoon Hussain has summoned a session of National Assembly on August 1st (today) to elect a new leader of the House to replace Nawaz Sharif, who was disqualified by the Supreme Court last week for hiding assets.

The five-member larger bench headed by Justice Asif Saeed Khosa unanimously announced the decision.

The other members of the bench were Justice Ejaz Afzal Khan, Justice Gulzar Ahmed, Justice Sheikh Azmat Saeed and Justice Ijazul Ahsan.

The court also directed to file reference in the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) within six weeks to investigate Nawaz Sharif, his children and son-in-law Mohammed Safdar’s cases.

Another PPP leader said that the party was expected to retain Khurshid Shah as its candidate instead of supporting a PTI nominee.

“The PTI itself does not seem serious in uniting the opposition. Sheikh Rashid’s nomination is a joke,” he said.

PML-N nominee Shahid Khaqan Abbasi will hold the office until Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif is elected as a full-time PM after becoming a member of the National Assembly in around two months.

The election of Abbasi as the new PM is a foregone conclusion keeping in view the PML-N’s majority in the National Assembly.

Muttahida Qaumi Movement Pakistan has also announced to support Abbasi.

From the opposition Khurshid Shah and Naveed Qamar submitted nomination papers on the behalf of the PPP, while PTI-backed Awami Muslim League leader Sheikh Rashid Ahmed also filed his papers.

PTI leader Shah Mahmood Qureshi and PML (Quaid-i-Azam)’s Tariq Cheema are also in the race. Jamaat-e-Islami nominated Sahibzada Tariqullah as its candidate.

Most of them will withdraw if the opposition finalised a joint candidate. MQM’s Kishwer Zahra is already out after the party’s decision to support Abbasi.

The PML-N enjoys support of more than 210 members in the National Assembly.

Its own strength is 188, which is above the simple majority.

The PPP has 47 members, the PTI has 33 members, the MQM enjoys the support of 24 members, while the Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (Fazl) has 13 lawmakers.

PML-Functional has five seats in the NA, Jamaat-e-Islami has four, Pakhtunkhwa Milli Awami Party three, National People Party two, PML-Q two and Awami National Party two.

The Balochistan National Party, Quami Watan Party (QWP), Pakistan Muslim League-Zia, National Party, AML, Awami Jamhori Ittehad Pakistan and All Pakistan Muslim League have one member each.

Eight lawmakers are independent.

PPP chief Bilawal Bhutto Zardari chaired a meeting on Monday to discuss the political situation.

The party left the doors open for a unanimous candidate of the opposition but refused to back Sheikh Rashid Ahmed.

The meeting was attended by Khurshid Shah, Senator Sherry Rehman, Faryal Talpur, Naveed Qamar, Robina Khalid, Qamar Zaman Kaira, Ijaz Jhakrani, Nadeem Afzal Chan, Mustafa Nawaz Khokhar and others.

“Khurshid Shah briefed the chairman about the opposition parties’ meeting and the PM’s elections,” said a PPP statement.

Later on Monday, Khurshid Shah said in a statement that “Imran Khan’s statements could endanger the opposition's unity.”

The opposition leader alleged it was decided with the PTI's Shah Mehmood Qureshi to jointly announce the opposition's candidate for the prime minister’s slot but Imran Khan abruptly nominated Sheikh Rashid Ahmed.

About Khan's criticism on Asif Ali Zardari, Shah said that the PTI leader needed to change his thinking if he wanted to defeat the PML-N. The PPP leader said that Imran Khan could not take the total credit on the Panama leaks case.

“I think Jamaat-e-Islami leader Sirajul Haq was the first who knocked the court's door so he deserves the credit,” he added.