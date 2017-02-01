PESHAWAR - At least 11 passengers including women and children were killed and seven others sustained critical injuries when a passenger coach plunged into a deep ravine near Shaheed Morr area in Malakand on Tuesday.

Malakand Levies personnel Riaz Khan informed that the coach was on its way from Mingora to Mardan. The driver lost control over the vehicle near Shaheed Morr due to which the coach plunged into a deep ravine. Five passengers died on the spot and 13 other sustained critical injuries, who were immediately rushed to hospital.

Six of the injured passengers succumbed to injuries in the hospital. The dead include four women and three children.

Three of the injured are said to be critical condition and have been referred to Peshawar hospital.

Some of the victims were identified as Wahid son of Hayat, Riaz son of Mahir Gul, Mohammad Zada son of Ameer Zada, Mohammad Ijaz son of Mohammad Hamayun, Adil Zada son of Sherzada, Salam Bibi wife of Faisal, Wahid Rahman son of Hayat, Talha son of Muhammad Khan, Jamshed son of Delaram Khan and Naveed son of Feroz Khan.

Some of the killed persons could not be immediately identified as their bodies were badly mutilated and had no identity cards. The rescue activities were carried out by the administration of district Malakand under the supervision of high-ups.

The vehicle turned into pieces and some of the victims also trapped in the tilted mettles of the coach. Most of the ill-fated passengers belonged to Mardan.