ISLAMABAD - Minister for Inter-Provincial Coordination (IPC) Riaz Pirzada has floated a suggestion to Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif to put the Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) under the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting for “better coverage” of sports activities on state-run TV channels and “further improving” it’s working.

After the devolution of the Ministry of Sports in June 2011, the administrative control of the PSB was transferred to the Ministry of Inter-Provincial Coordination.

"I have suggested to the government to merge the Sports Ministry (PSB) with the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, which may handle its affairs in a more appropriate way," IPC Minister Riaz Pirzada said while talking to The Nation.

“The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting will air matters and activities related to sports on the state-run channels without any difficulty,” said Pirzada. "This honest and corruption-free ministry, I think, will run sports-related matters in a better way," he said.

Although Pirzada has resumed work as a federal minister after the non-acceptance of his resignation by the prime minister, he still seems to have some reservations. "It was not easy for me to digest disrespect...But I have resumed working as a minister," he said. Pirzada resigned a couple of months back over certain reservations.

“There has been a continued interference in my ministry and affiliated departments by your principal secretary. This suggested either lack of confidence in my abilities or loss of faith and trust. This has not only distressed me but also clipped my powers,” the IPC minister had mentioned in his resignation to the prime minister.

Answering a question about his recent inactiveness in the proceedings of the National Assembly, he said that he has much respect for Parliament. "I am much vigilant to respond to matters related to my ministry during the National Assembly proceedings as it is my duty," he said.

When asked for backing away from playing an active role in the National Assembly in recent past to resolve the quorum issue, the minister said that he had tried his best to ensure quorum to avoid any embarrassment for the government.

The IPC minister, till the completion of the fourth parliamentary year, was seen much active with Minister of Parliamentary Affairs Sheikh Aftab in maintaining the quorum in the National Assembly (NA). The lack of quorum has put the government in an awkward position several times in the past.

The minister still has certain reservations with the government for not providing a floor for his ministry with all related departments scattered in different buildings. "I have a number of times asked for provision of the proper floor for my ministry with all departments at one place but now I have stopped requesting about the issue," he said.