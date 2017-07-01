ISLAMABAD - The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) on Friday directed the concerned authorities to take necessary measures in line with the National Monsoon Contingency Response Directive 2017.

The measures include identification of low-lying areas prone to ponding and inundation in congested areas of urban centres and capacity building of municipal corporations.

It has directed for preparation of hazard maps of major cities against urban flooding based on recorded history or envisaged circumstances for sensitisation and awareness, early warning and evacuation of vulnerable communities. It also said that widening, dredging and de-silting of water/sewerage drainage system and removal of encroachments from sewerage/ water/ water drainage ways thus reclaiming original extents.

The NDMA further directed that assured provision of heavy-duty de-watering pumps, generators and electricity at vulnerable areas and serviceability of water pumping stations and provision of back-up electricity arrangements in the form of generators for sewage of disposal stations and damaged buildings to be inspected for vulnerabilities. It said that public awareness measures to avoid electrocution covering, including don’t touch or go near downed power lines, keep children away from power sockets, don’t touch any electrical appliances barefoot or with wet hands, don’t ring doorbells with wet hands, don’t stand nears trees, electricity poles and transformers and don’t walk through any deep standing water, as there can be hazards.

Earlier, Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif Wednesday directed the NDMA and all provincial governments to take immediate precautionary measures in view of the ongoing pre-monsoon spell.

Following the PM instructions, Chairman NDMA Lt Gen Omar Mahmood Hayat Thursday chaired a meeting to discuss and review preparations for the monsoon season. The meeting discussed strategies to counter possible emergency situations resulting from monsoon rains. Hayat was also briefed on the post-rainfall situation after showers across the country.

It was also discussed water levels in dams and rivers and was informed that traffic has been resumed on the Dir-Chitral road (NH-45), which had been blocked because of a landslide. Chairman NDMA said that an effective system of communication has been put into place and the authority should be prepared for all emergency situations. Pre-monsoon currents are currently resulting in rainfall in different parts of Pakistan.