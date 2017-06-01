ISLAMABAD - Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has successfully retrieved the data of money laundered abroad from Pakistan to the tune of Rs103 billion from the main servers of Khanani & Kalia International (KKI), a Pakistan-based money exchange company.

FIA has retrieved this data during its re-investigations launched in infamous Khanani and Kalia money laundering case and a report has been presented to the Interior Minister Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan, an official of the interior ministry said.

During the investigations, FIA has retrieved data of 56,000 transactions, from various storage mediums, having total value of Rs93 laundered abroad through KKI. The agency has also identified 1,023 companies who laundered money abroad, in connivance with KKI, to the tune of 22.69 billion rupees against 8103 transactions.

Last month, Interior Minister Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan had said that the investigations of FIA had revealed that 100 billion rupees were laundered abroad from Pakistan during 2005 to 2008 in Khanani and Kalia case.

After a meeting at the interior ministry, the minister had called the Khanani and Kalia case as unbelievable, saying the government was properly pursuing it. The accused in the case, registered by FIA in 2008, even got acquittal as they in connivance with the officials got record of the case disappeared, the minister had said.

FIA had registered a fresh case against this money laundering racket when Altaf Khanani, one of the directors of KKI, was sentenced to prison in the United States. In March this year, United States District Court in Florida sentenced Altaf Khanani to 68 months in prison and a $250,000 fine on charges of hatching conspiracy to commit money laundering.

FIA in 2008 had registered a case against the directors of Khanani and Kalia International (KKI), one of the largest foreign exchange companies in the country and running a global network of money exchange franchises, on charges of money laundering and illegal transfer of money. Javed Khanani and Munaf Kalia were other directors of KKI.

Meanwhile, senior officials of FIA in a meeting held at the Ministry of Interior here on Wednesday and chaired by the interior minister informed that the agency in its recent crackdown on illegal business of human organs’ transplantation has apprehended three doctors, four paramedics, two agents, two heads of heinous racket, one facilitator, twp donors and foreign recipients each . The crackdown was launched soon after the federal government placed Human Organ Transplant Act on FIA’s schedule.

The meeting was attended among others by secretary interior, advocate general, Director General FIA, zonal directors of FIA and senior officials of interior ministry.

On the arrests of proclaimed offenders (Pos), it was informed that since the campaign against POs was launched, 358 POs were arrested in Punjab, 17 in Sindh, 56 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 12 in Balochistan and 119 from Islamabad. The chair directed FIA to gear up efforts towards apprehending proclaimed offenders wanted in various cases.

The minister also directed NADRA and FIA to complete, within a week’s time, digitisation of red-book containing the names of most wanted human traffickers.

Reviewing the progress on various new initiatives being undertaken by FIA, including inquiry against installation of cellular towers in densely populated areas and their negative effects on human lives, adulteration campaign against the sale of substandard imported food items, sale of spurious drug and measures to check currency smuggling, the chair directed FIA to put up comprehensive plan of action for consideration of the cabinet.

FIA officials also briefed meeting about the arrest of three Afghan women from Benazir Bhutto International Airport (BBIA) Islamabad who were trying to proceed to UK on forged documents with the help of PIA official.

It was informed that main character, PIA official Israr Ahmed, is under arrest while alleged human trafficker Altaf who was also found involved in this incident has been identified by FIA and his CNIC has been blocked and passport placed in the Passport Control List.

FIA claimed that those efforts were underway to apprehend all those involved into this incident including the main culprit Altaf.

The meeting was told that FIA in its campaign for the recovery of petroleum levy, launched, has so far recovered Rs2.59 billion and further recoveries are also expected.

During the meeting, the minister also complimented and appreciated outgoing Director General FIA Amlish Khan for his long meritorious services in government service and for FIA. Amlish retired on Wednesday after reaching the age of superannuation.