QUETTA - The month of May has very horrible memories for the residents of Quetta as a mighty earthquake of 45-second duration reduced the city into rubbles, killing some 20,000 sons of the soil some 82 years ago on May 31, 1935.

The 7.7 tremor was recorded at 3:3am on this day of May when the whole city with estimated population of 75,000 people was asleep in an icy day, recounted Sultan Muhammad Pani in his masterpiece book on the Quettta history.

May 31 is now remembered one of the darkest days in the Quetta’s history on account of its massive disaster as the natives were buried under debris of multi-storey buildings and shops.

The people had not still forgotten the throb of the earthquake of August 1931 in Quetta, which had smashed everything in the blink of an eye, Pani said in his book. The whole city, including Civil Lines, Main Church, City Civil area, Bruce Road and Railway Station area were completely destroyed. The British Military Cantonment, however, remained safe, where only several houses were damaged.

Balochistan Governor Muhammad Khan Achakzai, in a message on the May 31 earthquake day of 1935, said natural disasters had been coming and would continue coming in future as well, but it was exigency of the hour to utilise scientific researches to deal with them.

Muhammad Khan Achakzai stressed the need for cementing cooperation and coordination among provincial disaster management institutes and fully exploiting scientific knowledge to reduce damages of natural disasters.

Sultan further adds some 4,000 Indian citizens of 10,000 living in the city had sustained injuries. In addition, hundreds of animals had also been killed.

Recounting the memory of that horrible disaster, he said it was, of course a day of Armageddon.

The blessed point was that some 12,000 British and Indian military men who had survived had joined rescue and relief operations in the darkest hours within 45 minutes of the jolt.

The British regime’s General Karlslake and Sir Norman Contar, agent to the governor general, were so quick and responsive that they had prepared a joint strategy within 20 minutes for rescue and relief efforts in the city.

Teams of doctors and nurses were called from Sindh and Punjab and other parts of India. Before the dawn, Karlslake’s headquarters was made a centre for the wounded. More than 5,000 injured were given treatment in the Cantt hospital within first 24 hours. Another camp for more than 10,000 affected persons was set up at Bruce Road, now named Jinnah road.

It is worth mentioning that the buildings with cemented roofs were banned in the city under Building Code in 1937 and construction of only wooden roofs up to 30 feet height was permitted.

On the directives of Balochistan High Court years, the metropolitan corporation had already issued notices to the owners of 200 buildings over violation of the Building Code, but no strict action had been taken against the violators.

No building code authority exits to enforce Building Code in Quetta, said Dr Kalimullah Kakar, the mayor of Quetta, notwithstanding a suggestion has been extended for the formation of a building code authority. The Provincial Disaster Management Authority is, however, better equipped to deal with natural calamities.

Although the city has been rehabilitated, if not up to the historical stature, but violation of building codes and use of substandard materials must be checked in Quetta to avoid damages in future quakes. The government and the Quetta Metropolitan Corporation will have to ensure implementation of building codes and meritocracy in the construction works.

Pictures are of Quetta’s oldest Bruce Road, now renamed as Jinnah Road, before and after the quake of May 31, 1935.