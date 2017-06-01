ISLAMABAD - The government on Wednesday delayed briefing to the Senate about the mandate of the Saudi-led Islamic Military Alliance for a day, due to the meeting of Cabinet Committee on National Security, and Adviser to the Prime Minister on Foreign Affairs would make a statement on the issue today (Thursday).

The Adviser to the Prime Minister on Foreign Affairs, Sartaj Aziz, would make a statement on the mandate of the Islamic Military Alliance and on the killing of at least 15 Indians in the recent air strikes by the US military in Nangarhar province of Afghanistan.

Sartaj Aziz on Tuesday had agreed to make a statement in the Senate about the mandate of the Saudi-led Islamic Military Alliance.

However, when the house resumed its work on Wednesday, the adviser informed the chair that he could not make the statement right now because he had to attend an important meeting of Cabinet Committee on National Security.

“I would be available after the Zuhr prayer break,” he added.

After the break, the chair informed the house that meeting was still going on and now the adviser would brief the house on Thursday (today).

The adviser had agreed to brief the Upper House after Senate Chairman Mian Raza Rabbani’s decision to issue notices of breach of privilege of the house to secretaries of defence and foreign affairs that were “transferring the burden on each other saying the issue did not come under their domain.”

Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Senator Farhatullah Babar through a calling attention notice had drawn the attention of the adviser to PM towards some media reports stating the statements of Saudi authorities that the alliance would not restrict only to terrorist organisations such as ISIS and Al-Qaeda but would also take action against the rebel groups posing threat to any member country, on a request from the country concerned.

PPP Senator Sehar Kamran through her separate calling attention notice had drawn the attention of the adviser towards “the killing of 15 Indians in the recent massive air blast attack by the US military in Nangarhar Province of Afghanistan shows the involvement of India in terrorist activities in the region in collaboration with Taliban.”

Separately, the chair referred the alleged matter of “alarming rise in the occupation of land by military and air force in district Quetta” to the defence committee of the house and sought report within a month.

The chair also directed the committee to see why the federal government did not take action on the matter despite the fact that three resolutions were passed on the issue.

Three senators from Balochistan and belonging to Pakhtunkhwa Milli Awami Party (PMAP) including Usman Kakar, Sardar Azam Musakhel and Gul Bushra had moved the adjournment motion to discuss what they said “the alarming rise in the occupation of land by military and air force in district Quetta causing disharmony among the people.”

The house welcomed the deputy chairman Senate Maulana Abdul Ghafoor Haideri when he reached the hall for the first time after narrowly escaping attempt on his life in Mastung terrorist attack that took many innocent lives and dozens injured in the tragic incident.

Haideri deplored that neither the prime minister nor the provincial government of Balochistan had announced any compensation package for the families of the victims.

He said that even no high-level Balochistan government functionary reached the hospital to look after the injured, while the high-level command of the military including core commander and IG FC were present there.

“Perhaps JUI-F is being targeted for being standing by the state in this war on terrorism,” Haideri said about the party he belonged to.

My party was the first who had declared that armed struggle against the state was illegal, he said.

The house also continued the debate on the Finance bill 2017.

PML-Q Senator Mushahid Hussain Syed in his speech said that the protest by the opposition parties was fair on the issue of not broadcasting the speech of leader of the opposition in the NA live on state-run TV.

He appreciated the government for allocating money for the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) and sports in the budget.

Syed suggested that there should be a separate TV channel for live coverage of parliamentary proceedings.

There should be a ceasefire among political parties on the matter of economy, he said.