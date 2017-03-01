ISLAMABAD - The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday suspended the ban on anchorperson Dr Aamir Liaqat’s show “Aisay Nahi Chalay Ga” imposed by the Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (Pemra).

A single bench of IHC comprising Justice Shaukat Aziz Siddiqui conducted hearing of the petition moved by Dr Liaqat challenging the Pemra’s ban on his programme and permitted him to conduct his show on a private television channel by suspending the said ban.

The electronic regulatory authority in January had banned Liaqat’s show on a private channel for “hate speech”.

In his orders, Justice Siddiqui observed, “prima facie, impugned order is motivated and has been passed unilaterally; therefore, same is suspended”.

The IHC single bench also summoned PEMRA Chairman Absar Alam on March 7, 2017 with the direction to bring a detailed report regarding imposition of ban the authority imposed in a year against the anchorpersons, guests, and self-claimed intellectuals for propagating against ideology of Pakistan, religion, state institutions such as judiciary, army and the Constitution of Pakistan.

However, the court directed the anchorperson to restrain himself from showing blasphemous contents in his programme.

The court order stated, “It is state’s responsibility to take action against the persons involved in such activity, so that they may be dealt in accordance with the law.”

Justice Siddiqui further directed the PEMRA chief to stop airing of programmes that caused hatred for any sect and religion.