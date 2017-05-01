ISLAMABAD - Qaumi Watan Party (QWP) chief Aftab Ahmad Khan Sherpao said that his party would not become part of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) campaign to dislodge Nawaz Sharif’s government and wanted to see the law and constitution take its course on Panama leaks probe.

The QWP is part of the ruling alliance in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa with Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf but at the same time they have no such arrangements in the centre and both parties have an independent policy on national issues, Sherpao said in an exclusive chat with The Nation.

To a question, the QWP chief said that though his party also wanted Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif to step down on moral grounds following the apex court decision of probe against him and his two sons by joint investigation team, but they would not become part of any campaign to dislodge the government through street agitation.

The PTI Chairman, Imran Khan, had announced that as the prime minister had lost moral authority to rule the country they would go to any extent to force Nawaz Sharif to step down as how can officials of 20, 21 grades would hold inquiry against the incumbent chief executive of the country.

Aftab Sherpao said that they wanted to see handling of Panama leaks probe in the legal and constitutional framework as any extra-constitutional move could derail the system and his party would not become part of any move detrimental to the system.

About his party’s future course of action, Sherpao said that right now they were part of the Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa government and when time came they would take a decision to go in elections in alliance with some other party or not.

To another question, he said that his party was in coalition government with the PTI but they had not decided yet to extend this partnership in government to an electoral alliance for the next general elections.

The decision in this connection would be made by the party leadership at the time of elections.

He said that right now they were busy reorganising the party and also expanding it to some parts of the Punjab where they had considerable following and referred to the recently organised event in Rawalpindi where the Punjab chapter leadership of the party had arranged quite an impressive show.

To a question about the growing closeness between Jamaat-e-Islami and Jamiat-e-Ulema-i-Islam leadership for revival of the religious parties alliance, Aftab Ahmad Khan Sherpao said that things had changed a lot and even if those parties would be able to form some alliance it would hardly come up with results similar to what the Muttahida Majlis-i-Amal(MMA) achieved in 2002.

Sherpao said that the solution to all the problems facing the country would be in following the law of the land and constitution in its true spirit, only then the democratic institutions as well as the system would gain strength.