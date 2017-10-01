LAHORE - Youm-i-Ashur, the 10th of Muharram, will be observed today with religious devotion and love to pay tribute to Imam Hussain (RA) and other family members of Holy Prophet Muhammad (SAW) for their glorified sacrifices in Karbala.

Strict security arrangements have been made as 13,000 security personnel will perform duty. Cellular services will remain blocked for security reasons at all sensitive places and around the route of main procession from Nisar Haveli to Karbala Gamay Shah. Special security gates and scanners have been placed at the entrances of Imambargahs.

Rescue workers will remain alert for any untoward incident beside many other relief organisations while volunteers will provide first aid to the mourners during the whole day. Police and armymen will keep patrolling different areas. Special forces’ units and snipers will remain alert on the rooftops of the buildings along the route to keep an eye on miscreants besides aerial surveillance of the city.

Muslims mark the day with devotion and love to commemorate the sacrifices of Imam Hussain (RA), grandson of the holy Prophet (SAW) and his companions at Karbala in 61 AH some 14 centuries ago. However, residents of the buildings along the route have been barred from opening their windows and coming to roofs but women and children have been allowed to watch the procession from windows.

On the 9th Muharram (Saturday), processions were taken out in different parts of the provincial metropolis during which mourners paid rich tributes to the martyrs of Karbala.

Like every year, Islampura procession was taken out from Pando street in the morning which concluded at the same place in the night while Shadman, Green Town, Mughalpura, Zafar Colony, Wasanpura, and Ferozepur road were seen with long processions and mourning sessions all day long.

The main Zuljinnah procession was taken out from Nisar Haveli inside Mochi gate Saturday night which embarked on its day-long journey through its traditional route inside the old city. Majority of the mourners will join the procession which culminates at Karbala Gamay Shah near the shrine of Hazrat Data Gunj Bakashon Sunday evening.

Starting from Nisar Haveli, it passes through Mohallah Chehel Bibian, Imambargah Syed Wajid Ali Shah, Lakkar Mandi (Timber Market), Imambargah Mehdi Shah, Mobarak Haveli, Chowk Nawab Sahab, Kucha Qazi Khan, Imambargah Molvi Feroze Ali, Kucha Miskinan, Mohallah Pir Gilanian, Imambargah Rajab Ali Shah, Chohata Mufti Baqar, Chowk Purani Kotwali, Kashmiri Bazar, Sunehri Masjid, Dabbi Bazar, Suha Bazar, Gumti Bazar, Said Mitha Bazar, Tehsil Bazar, Bazar Hakiman, Unchi Masjid and Bhaati chowk.

Renowned zakirins narrate ‘Massaibs’ (the troubles faced by the progeny of the holy Prophet (SAW), sacrifices and great role of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) before the procession. Noha Khwans also hold sessions to commemorate Ahle-Bait (the holy family) and pay tribute to all martyred of Karbala. The participants, at various points of the route, also observe Matam (flagellation) and a large number of people from all faiths hold ‘Sabeels of Milk, juices and water to welcome the mourners.

The administration of Data Town has also made special arrangements for the day to facilitate both mourners and security personnel by setting up lights along the route of the main procession. The officials will keep monitoring the whole procession till its culmination at Karbla Gamay Shah.

‘Sham-i-Ghariban’ majlis will be held inside Karbala Gamay Shah after culmination of the main procession.