ISLAMABAD - The disgruntled member of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Akbar S Babar on Saturday claimed that the documentary evidence submitted by the party (PTI) to the Supreme Court in the foreign funding case was “fake and concocted”.

Claiming that he had the certified copy of the evidence (about PTI's foreign funding) submitted by Imran Khan's counsel to the apex court, Babar while talking to The Nation said that most of the evidence was ‘fabricated’.

Babar, who is one of the founding members of the PTI and also a petitioner against the PTI in its foreign funding case before the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), said that the party had submitted the same old documentary evidence before the commission. He has also uploaded some pages of the evidence on his Facebook page claiming these were ‘indisputable’.

"The 688-page document in three volumes does not include any source and details of the money raised and remitted from the UK, Italy, Scandinavian countries, Middle East, Australia and Canada as required under law," he said.

Babar demanded that the Supreme Court should investigate the evidence submitted by the PTI and check its authenticity and hold party chief Imran Khan accountable for the ‘perjury’.

"The grossly incomplete and mostly fabricated PTI foreign funding evidence submitted to the Supreme Court and the ECP is an example of a shoddy con job not to be emulated by potential crooks," he said.

For example, he said, that instead of sharing the evidence from the official US Department of Justice website regarding donations from the US, pages after pages of evidence show the same individuals with no references donating the different amount to the PTI the same day. Explaining his point, he said that the US Justice Department website provides details of accounts, companies’ names and addresses, who has funded any party.

He said that the official US Department of Justice evidence includes evidence of illegal donations both by individuals and US companies.

He stressed that every expatriate Pakistani, who had donated to the PTI for change, was well within his right to ask Imran ‘where is my money?'

Babar also talked about a plan to start a signature campaign requesting the Chief Justice of Pakistan to initiate perjury proceedings against Imran.

The PTI in July submitted the ‘exact evidence’ of party's foreign funding details to the Supreme Court in a case in which former MNA and PML-N leader Hanif Abbasi is the petitioner.

Iftikhar Durrani, the head of PTI's Central Media Department, said that the case was before the Supreme Court and it would decide the case and not by Babar. He added that the high court had ordered the ECP not to share accounts' details with the petitioner and how Babar got the details? He said that the petitioner might not have the exact data.