ISLAMABAD - Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi has approved promotion of one of the culprits in Benazir Bhutto murder case – former police officer Saud Aziz - to grade-21 after his retirement on recommendations of the Central Selection Board on Monday last.

The PM had approved promotions of 54 officers of different service groups to grade 20 and 21 along with Saud Aziz.

The Supreme Court in its judgment on 14-04-2017 asked the federal government to arrange meeting of the Central Selection Board (CSB) and review the cases of those officers who failed to get promotions in the next grades in 2015.

The CSB 2015 had recommended the promotion of these officers but the then prime minister Nawaz Sharif had referred officers cases back to the CSB.

These officers challenged the decision of the ousted prime minister in the Supreme Court.

Following the SC orders, the new CSB meeting was held from June 19 to 23 and reviewed the cases of officers of grade 19 and 20 of different service groups and sent its recommendations to the PM for getting his formal approval.

PM Abbasi approved the CSB recommendations and sent it back to the Establishment Division to issue notification of promotions of all the officers to next grades.

According to the notification issued by the Establishment Division on August 28, “in compliance of judgment of the honorable Supreme Court of Pakistan dated 14-04-2017passed in C.P.NO. 2109-2139/2016 and on consideration of his case afresh by the Central Selection Board-2107, Saud Aziz, a retired BS-20 officer of Police Service of Pakistan, lastly posted under the Government of the Punjab, is promoted to BS-21, 19-06-2017 in that service in terms of Rule 7 of the Civil Servants (Appointments, Promotion and Transfer) Rule, 1973.”

Yesterday, a special anti-terrorism Court had sentenced Saud Aziz along with another Police officer to 17 years in prison.

On the other hand, the federal government on Thursday transferred four federal secretaries and gave them new assignments.

Yasmin Masood, a BS-22 officer of Pakistan Administrative Service (PAS), previously posted as Secretary, Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP0, was transferred and posted as Secretary Science and Technology Division with immediate effect.

Arshad Mirza, a grade-22 officer of PAS has also been transferred and posted as Secretary Interior Division. He was posted as Secretary States and Frontier Regions Division previously.

Fazal Abbas Maken, a grade-22 officer of PAS has been posted as Secretary National Food Security and Research Division.

He was serving as Secretary Science and Technology Division. Muhammad Abid Javeed, a grade-22 officer of PAS has also been transferred and posted as Managing Director, Printing Corporation of Pakistan under Cabinet Division.