PESHAWAR - Even after ending coalition with the QWP and expelling its own disgruntled lawmaker Ziaullah Afridi, the PTI-led KP government is facing no threat of being ousted as winning majority is still an uphill task for the joint opposition.

If Ziaullah Afridi is disqualified, the PTI’s MPAs strength will be reduced to 60. However, its coalition partner, Jamaat-e-Islami, has seven lawmakers, while an independent MPA from Hangu, Shah Faisal, also supports the government, which will altogether increase numbers to 68.

In KP, for the formation of a government, one requires showing the strength of 63 legislatures in the house of 124.

In that case, the ruling alliance has still the support of five more members. Thus, apparently, there is no threat to the provincial government.

Above all, tension also prevails between the PTI and the JI over the Bank of Khyber’s scandal, the latter demands removal of the MD of the bank, while the former seems reluctant.

The JI has time and again reminded Pervez Khattak to take action against the MD in the light of his formed inquiry committee’s report; however, he has yet to meet it.

Though the JI leadership had threatened to say goodbye to the KP government, however, it has yet to be proved as it has said that they would make any such decision at an appropriate time. Leaving the coalition government at this stage will be too early, they added.

The PTI will certainly be in trouble when the JI quits the provincial government. However, it will not happen soon, because the JI, being part of the government, is now focusing on their concerned constituencies by launching new and completing ongoing development projects to attract more electorates.

It is highly expected to be just two to three months prior to the next general elections.

The combined-opposition has also a considerable strength in the house. And, after being joined by 10-member of Aftab Sherpao-led QWP, which has recently been ousted from the government by the PTI, its total strength has reached to 53.

Of them, both the JUI-F and the PML-N have 16 lawmakers each. The QWP has 10 members, the Awami National Party (ANP) has five legislators and the Pakistan Peoples’ Party (PPP) has six members.

However, the joint opposition still required at least 10 more lawmakers to have a simple majority in the house for the formation of the government, which has been proving an uphill task for it so far. He said there are few chances to topple the PTI government in the province.