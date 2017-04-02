Rawalpindi-A 20-year-old girl was allegedly set on fire by her husband and in-laws over a domestic dispute in Darankot village of Kahuta, sources disclosed to The Nation on Saturday.

The horrific incident occurred within limits of Police Station Kahuta.

The victim girl was rushed to Rawal Burns Unit of Holy Family Hospital (HFH) by rescuers and police where her condition was said to be critical, sources added. The girl was identified as Hameeda Bibi, the mother of a one and half year old baby girl, sources said.

According to sources, Hameedan Bibi in her statement recorded with police said that she got married with Waqar Ahmed of Darankot some four years ago and the couple has a baby girl. She had a thorny relationship with her in-laws. She stated she was going to sleep in her bedroom on March 31 at 10pm when her husband Waqar Ahmed, mother in law Abdul Ghafoor, mother in law Sheraz Bibi and brother in law Zaifoor Ahmed walked in the bedroom. “My father-in-law besieged me while my mother-in-law Sheraz Bibi sprayed kerosene oil on me and set me on fire,” the victim girl stated in her statement to police.

She added she started crying and later threw water on herself in a bid to save her life. Hameedan Bibi further told police investigators that her neighbours including Tanveer, Malqa and Begum Ishaq moved forward and rescued her from her in-laws. She requested police to register a case against her husband and in-laws.

Police registered case against the four accused under sections 324/337Ai/337Fi and 337L(2) and started investigation.

A doctor treating the victim girl in HFH told The Nation that the girl sustained critical burn injuries and she is being given medical treatment. “The condition of girl is critical,” the doctor said.

Imran, a Naib Moharar in PS Kahuta, when contacted, confirmed the incident. He said police held an accused Abdul Ghafoor during a raid and locked him up behind the bars. The other three accused are on the run, he said. He said the accused would be produced before a court of law by police today (Sunday) for obtaining his physical remand for further investigation.

An attempt murder case has been registered against the accused, Imran said.

Meanwhile, Kahuta police allegedly tortured a citizen when he came in police station for lodging complaint against unknown robbers for burgling his house. The victim citizen was identified as Muhammad Kamran.

Shehzad Ahmed, the brother of victim, lodged a complaint with DSP Kahuta Circle Chaudhry Ijaz stating that unknown robbers mugged the house of his brother Kamran in Aara Mohala. He said that a cop Suhail detained Kamran in police station when he went there for lodging the complaint and tortured him. The applicant appealed DSP to hold inquiry into the matter and punish the cop. DSP summoned the cop for inquiring the allegations against him.