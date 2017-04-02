Rawalpindi-A mother stabbed her infant baby girl to death in a house near Malang CNG in Tahli Mohri here on Saturday, sources informed The Nation.

Police arrested the accused mother identified as Mehwish after filing a murder case against her on complaint of her husband Muhammad Usman, sources added. The dead body of the infant baby girl identified as Fizza Usman was moved to District Headquarters Hospital (DHQ) for autopsy.

The horrific incident swelled waves of panic in the area.

According to sources, a mother namely Mehwish Bibi killed her one and half month old daughter Fizza by stabbing her with a kitchen knife in the house of her father located in a street near Malang CNG in Tahli Mohri. They said the killer lady was staying with his father and sister, who were out of the house for some sort of work. After killing the daughter, Mehwish brought the incident into notice of her husband who rushed to house of his in-laws and brought the baby girl’s dead body to Combined Military Hospital (CMH) for autopsy, sources said.

Station House Officer (SHO) Police Station Civil Line Mian Imran, when contacted, confirmed the occurrence of the incident in Tahli Mohri. He said police rushed to CMH on information provided by administration of military-run hospital and shifted the dead body of baby girl to DHQ besides taking mother and father of deceased into custody.

He said later the couple was shifted to police station where during interrogation the husband claimed that his wife was a psychopath and had also tried to kill her daughter by strangulating her.

SHO added the mother stabbed her infant daughter ten times with a kitchen knife.

“Police will also write a letter to a psychiatrist in BBH to conduct tests of the lady to determine her mental health status,” he said. He said a police team headed by DSP Civil Line Circle grilled the couple in police station. A murder case has also been registered against the woman on complaint of her husband Muhammad Usman (30).

On the other hand, a man was killed after being hit by a stray bullet pierced into his neck in Chontra village. The deceased who identified as Umair Bukhari was reportedly attending a wedding function in a marriage ceremony during which the participants were resorting to aerial firing. Rescue 1122 shifted to dead body to DHQ for autopsy. A police officer told The Nation that man was killed after being hit by a stray bullet in a marriage ceremony and police registered a murder case against four people on complaint of father of the deceased.

Probe ordered against cop for ‘taking’ bribe

City Police Officer (CPO), Israr Ahmed Khan Abbasi ordered inquiry against a police officer for freeing a drug peddler allegedly after taking bribe, sources told The Nation on Saturday.

The inquiry has been marked to DSP Saddar Circle, Salim Khattak to probe allegations against Sub-Inspector (SI) Jamshed and his team, posted at Police Station Saddar Bairooni, sources added.

According to sources, SI Jamshed along with team stopped a car at Dhama Morr on Adiala Road at 5:30pm on March 11 and recovered 7kg hashish besides arresting three drug suppliers identified as Zafar alias Fauji, Ali Ijaz and Javed Khan. Sources said that SI shifted the drug sellers in police station along with car and the recovered 7kg hashish.

However, the police officer released Zafar alias Fauji allegedly after receiving bribe and showed only 500 grams of hashish in possession of Ali Ijaz and showed 1650 grams in record of Javed Khan.

Sources said that SI Jamshed allegedly took bribe from Ali Ijaz for showing less weight of hashish in his possession in case registered with police.

They said SI Jamshed lodged two separate cases under sections 9-B and 9-C of CNSC respectively against the detainees and produced them in a court of law. The judge sent the two accused on judicial remand in Adiala Jail. After unearthing the issue, sources said, CPO ordered DSP Saddar Circle Salim Khattak to hold an inquiry into allegations and submit his report with CPO Office.

When contacted, SI Jamshed said that he carried out raid on vehicle and recovered hashish from the car besides arresting three accused on orders of SHO Police Station (PS) Saddar Bairooni. He added during investigation it was suggested that Zafar alias Fauji was a driver of the car while there was no other crime Fauji had committed.

“I, on the orders of SHO, released Zafar alias Fauji,” he said.

He said he booked two other accused namely Ali Ijaz and Javed Khan in narcotics cases and sent them to lock up. He said court later granted bail to Ali while Javed Khan is still in Adiala Jail.

On a query, SI Jamshed did not tell the exact quantity of hashish he seized from car during raid. He also denied allegations of taking bribe from drug paddlers.