LAHORE - Pakhtun students from various public and private universes performed tribal ‘Attan dance’ at Liberty Roundabout to show cultural solidarity with the Pakhtuns and against alleged harassment at Punjab University campus.

Ramees Sohail from Democratic Youth Alliance told The Nation that Pakhtuns were targeted and they were not culturally accepted. “This is a tribal dance which we are performing here at public place. The purpose to present the dance is to show solidarity with the community so our society should accept our differences and diversity.

“It is high time to promote peace and harmony among different factions of Pakistani society,” he added.

Attan is a folk dance performed by Pashtuns in the times of war, during weddings or at the time of celebrations.

A large number of students from various universities and colleges including Lahore University of Management Sciences, Punjab University, and Forman Christian College were present.

Jasim Baloch of Pakhtun Education Development Movement (PEDM) Punjab University said that students were at Liberty Roundabout to convey the message that ‘politics of fear’ will not be tolerated any more at university campuses and no community should be racially targeted.

Norang Katran, who hails from Layyah, also supported the cause: “We are here to show the diversity of our country. The tribal dance is simply beautiful which is performed on drum beats with a specific style of dancing,” he said.

Abdul Qayyum Khan, who hails from Quetta said that the cultural show organised at Liberty was to show a message that Pakhtun people has distinctive norms and values like any other community living in Pakistan.

“The harassment of Pakhtuns is like you are not accepting your diversity. Students from far flung areas of country are studying in educational institutions in Lahore. They bring their culture too. We should respect each other culture,” he told The Nation.

On March 22, several students got injured and few were hospitalised following a clash between students of Pakhtun Education Development Movement (PEDM) and Islami Jamiat-e-Talaba (IJT) at PU New Campus.

