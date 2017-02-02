ISLAMABAD - The leadership of religious parties, some of which are in coalition with the ruling Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) government, termed the National Action Plan (NAP) “biased” and demanded of the government to review it in consultation with all the stakeholders.

Addressing All Parties Tahufiz-i-Namoos-i-Risalat Conference on Wednesday, the JUI-F Chief, Maulana Fazlur Rehman, JI Amir Senator Sirajul Haq, Jamiat-i-Ahle Hadith Chief Senator Prof Sajid Mir, and Defa-i-Pakistan Council Chief Maulana Samiul Haq rejected the NAP in its present form and demanded of the government to revisit it and delink the religion, sects and seminaries from terrorism.

The participants of the conference made it loud and clear to the government that not an iota of change in the Blasphemy laws would be acceptable, and asked the prime minister to take notice of the activities being carried out to make those laws controversial.

The all parties’ moot has given one-month ultimatum for acceptance of their four demands otherwise the religious parties would launch countrywide agitation against the government.

The four demands included end to “parallel government” established in Chanab Nagar by Ahmadis and the “parallel judicial system being run by them”, complete ban on the private television channel owned by Ahmadis airing “blasphemous material”, no change or alteration in the blasphemy laws and the punishments as per these laws, taking proper legal action against Ahmadis “involved in martyring and injuring” Muslims in Chakwal.

In a joint communiqué of the conference, the religious parties’ heads made it loud and clear that any change or even attempt to bring laxity in the punishments in blasphemy laws would be resisted tooth and nail, and asked the government to take action against all those who were out to make these otherwise consensus laws controversial.

The participants of the moot expressed their serious concern over the move of the government to name a department after the name of Dr Abdus Salam, a known Ahmadi, “who used to utter derogatory remarks about Pakistan and ridicule Islam and Pakistan.”

Similarly, the participants also grilled government for its “indifference toward the television channels run by Ahmadis” which were “out to ridicule Islam and blatantly go against the constitution of the country” but to their astonishment the Pemra and other regulatory authorities had turned a deaf ear to the matter.

Addressing the conference, JUI-F Chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman made it loud and clear that they would not accept any changes in the blasphemy laws adding that the prime minister should realise the gravity of the situation and would clear the concerns of the religious leaders in this connection.

He suggested that the PML-N Chairman, Raja Zafarul Haq, should arrange a meeting of representative body of religious scholars and leaders with the prime minister to avoid the things from taking a ugly shape.

Ameer Jamaat-i-Islami Senator Sirajul Haq grilled the government for placing Hafiz Saeed under house arrest and said that the government had taken the step just to please the United States new administration otherwise there was no case against Jamaatud Dawa ameer.

Expressing no trust over the way government was implementing the NAP, JI amir said that actually the NAP was targeted against seminaries adding that its implementation was also biased.

He demanded of the government to revisit the NAP in consultation with the religious leaders so that the lacunae in it should be removed and to achieve the desired results, which so far were not visible on the ground.

The PML-N Chairman, Raja Zafarul Haq, in his address narrated his struggle against Ahmadis and how he had managed to get a plot issued to Ahmadis in Islamabad for construction of a mosque.

He also referred to his role in the Khatam-i-Nabouvet movement launched in the country.

Defa-i-Pakistan Council Chief Maulana Samiul Haq also grilled the government for its unilateral action against Jamaatud Dawa Amir Hafiz Saeed and asked the participants of the meeting to stage a protest demonstration outside the Parliament House to record their concern over the government policies aimed at pleasing their foreign masters.

Prof Senator Sajid Mir and other speakers also stand firm with other speakers that any attempt to bring changes in blasphemy laws would see stiff resistance from their side.