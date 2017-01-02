LAHORE - PML-Q president Ch Shujaat Hussain yesterday said that no anti-government alliance is in the making.

Talking to reporters at his residence along with Ch Pervaiz Elahi, the former prime minister said that there was no positive outcome of his recent meetings with political leaders in Karachi.

Asked why the opposition parties were reluctant to join hands against the government, the PML-Q leader said that it was so because they preferred their personal interests to the national ones.

“They will not be able to unite against government unless they set aside their personal agendas. Grand alliance will materialise only when all parties agree on some common primary purpose.”

When questioned about Javed Hashmi’s recent statement that Imran Khan longed for a judicial martial law during PTI sit-in in 2014, he said he had not heard about such kind of martial law in the world and that there was no possibility of such things in Pakistan.

To another question, he said politicians should avoid giving statements on sub-judice matters and judiciary should not be dragged into politics. “Let the judges take decisions according to their conscious,” he said.

Ch Shujaat termed Year 2017 very important for the country. He said PML-Q will field its candidates everywhere in the next general election.

Speaking on occasion, Ch Parvez Elahi criticised recently promulgated civil administration ordinance by Punjab government, saying that Shehbaz Sharif restored a 150 years old system and despite having majority at all three tiers of government, he was not willing to empower local government representatives. Instead of empowering the people’s representatives, he said, Punjab CM empowered bureaucracy and DCs by introducing the ordinance.

He said Punjab CM was running a one-man show in the province and wasting billions on showy projects while there were almost no health and education facilities in the province. He said people of the province were no more ready to bear Sharifs after their ‘nine-year directionless rule’.

The former Punjab CM claimed that PML-Q was most popular party in 2008 but the then COAS Ashfaq Kayani and CJP Iftikhar Chaudhry started hatching conspiracies against their party and forced key members of PML-Q to join PML-N. Now, he said, Nawaz Sharif was facing problems with those members who were gifted to him by the former general and CJP.

To a question, he said people of Pakistan would take a sigh of relief and peace would not be disturbed if Supreme Court convicted Nawaz Sharif in Panama case.

He said process of party reorganisation was in progress as Ch Shujaat will now visit Balochistan and he himself was starting a tour of Punjab districts. He said the reorganisation process would be completed in four months.

The statement said that office-bearers and senior lawyers of various bar associations including presidents and general secretaries of five district bars of southern Punjab called on Ch Shujaat and Ch Pervaiz at their residence and announced joining PM-Q.

Those joining the party included Bahawalnagar District Bar President Ch Zulfiqar Bajwa, General Secretary Masood Wattoo, Finance Secretary Ejaz Amin Baloch, Fort Abbas Bar President Parvez Bajwah and General Secretary Shahid Hussain Ghullu, Haroonabad Bar General Secretary Iftikhar Warraich, Ahsan Qureshi, Shahid Hassan, Ahmad Naeem Qureshi, Mohammad Irfan Qureshi, Rashed Muhammad Warraich, Rafaqat Ali, Shahid Bashir Cheema, Sajid Warraich, Ch Khalid Javed and Nasir Ramzan, and Shujabad Bar General Secretary Malik Kashif Wattoo, Ahmad Naseem Qureshi, Altaf Hussain, Fazal Akbar Sahotra.