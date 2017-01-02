ISLAMABAD - Pakistan and India yesterday exchanged lists of their nuclear installations and facilities under a 1988 agreement amid the ongoing tension, officials here said.

The nuclear armed neighbours had agreed in 1988 not to attack each other’s nuclear facilities. Under the deal, the two also notify each other about their missile tests.

“The lists were exchanged simultaneously in Islamabad and New Delhi through diplomatic channels. This was the 22nd such exchange,” said a Foreign Ministry official.

India’s External Affairs Ministry also confirmed the exchange of nuclear facilities list.

The two countries carried the nukes tests towards the end of the 20th century but have not been officially inducted in the nuclear club so far.

Both are candidates to be included in the elite Nuclear Suppliers Group. In the last meeting in June, India’s bid was blocked mainly by China who advocated induction of Pakistan if India – a non-signatory of the Nuclear Non-proliferation Treaty - was accepted as a member. Other members also partially supported Pakistan.

Pakistan and India also exchanged the lists of prisoners yesterday under a separate agreement signed in 2008. These lists are exchanged twice a year, on January 1 and July 1.

The Foreign Ministry official said that despite the fact that the exchange of lists was a positive step, it did not mean any thaw in bilateral ties.

“This is just a routine formality. Pakistan does want India to resume bilateral talks to improve ties,” he said.

Earlier, Adviser to Prime Minister on Foreign Affairs Sartaj Aziz said that Islamabad supported all efforts for Pak-India dialogue.

He said that Pakistan’s efforts to have friendly ties with India met a set back after the election of Narendra Modi as the Prime Minister.

Tension between Pakistan and India has been running high since July after the killing of freedom fighter Burhan Wani. The Indian forces killed dozens of protesters to quell the following agitation.

The tensions rose further when New Delhi blamed Pakistan for the Uri attack, which inflicted the heaviest toll on the Indian Army in a single incident in 14 years. About 19 soldiers were killed in the strike. Pakistan denied any link.

Pakistan and India have been involved in four wars - including one undeclared war - since partition of British India in 1947 and many border skirmishes and military standoffs.