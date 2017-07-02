ISLAMABAD - Former prime minister Raja Pervaiz Ashraf has submitted his reply to the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) in the Rs140 billion grey trafficking scam.

Well-placed sources told The Nation that the anti-corruption watchdog had also sent queries to former prime minister Syed Yousuf Raza Gilani in the case but he has not submitted his reply yet. The sources said that the NAB has almost completed the inquiry into the scam and it is planning to convert it into investigation.

The sources said that Ashraf had approved the International Clearing House (ICH) policy to create a cartel of 14 LDI companies after which international incoming call rates had increased to 8.8 cents from 3 cents per minutes.

They said that NAB had summoned Ashraf but he did not appear before the bureau. The sources said that the NAB had sent questionnaires to Ashraf and Gilani a few months back, making it clear that in case they failed to submit replies, they will have to face the music.

According to media reports, the Ministry of Information Technology and Telecommunication (MOITT) that remained successful in voiding ICH through the Supreme Court had moved a reference to the NAB in this regard. The ICH regime, a consortium of Long Distance International (LDI) operators formed ICH to terminate all international traffic through a single gateway exchange eliminating competition from the market, was introduced by the PPP government in August 2012 (through ICH Directive) upon active lobbying of LDI operators. Under the ICH regime, rate for international call termination was fixed at $8.8 cent per minute that resulted in increased revenue for LDI operators.

Thus call rates for calling to Pakistan from abroad increased manifold leading to unprecedented rise in grey trafficking and pushed consumers towards grey channels and over the top (OTT) services which were never the first choice for consumers before ICH.

Finally, the ICH policy was withdrawn by the Ministry of IT on the recommendations of PTA vide a revised policy directive dated 17.06.2014 to take effect from 01.08.2014.

A senior official of the NAB told The Nation that LDI operators had also challenged the withdrawal of ICH policy in the Sindh High Court and obtained stay order against withdrawal of ICH regime.

He said when calling rates were US 8.8 cents per minute the total reported traffic was more than 450 million minutes per month despite the best efforts of the PTA and the Federal Investigation Agency to conduct raids and block thousands of SIMs that were involved in grey trafficking