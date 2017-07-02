KHYBER AGENCY - Four persons, including a soldier and a Levies personnel, were killed when an improvised explosive device (IED) placed in a suspected parcel went off, while it was being inspected, in Akakhel area of Maidan, Tirah Valley here on Saturday.

The forces and local sources, while confirming the incident told The Nation that local tribesmen informed the forces that a suspected package was lying in Dars Masjid area, the forces personnel along with local residents rushed to the site, and the soldiers were examining the parcel when it exploded with a big bang killing four persons on the spot.

The forces sources told The Nation, “it was time device that was planted near helipad.”

Immediately after the incident the security agencies officials moved to the spot, cordoned off the whole area and shifted the bodies to the forces health centre.

The deceased were identified as Hawaldar Mehmmod Shah, Levies person Bagh Mir and two civilians, Qari son of Gul Ghameen and Lal Jan son of Khushal Khan.

Evidences were collected from the site and the forces launched a massive search operation in the area to trace the culprits.

MAN ELECTROCUTED, OTHER SHOT DEAD

A local tribal was electrocuted while fixing an electric motor in Sam Baba area of Khyber Agency.

An official of the political administration said that Tilawat Khan was fitting electric motor at his well when he unintentionally touched a bare wire and received severe electric shock.

He was shifted to the nearest health centre where the doctors declared him dead after examination. According to the locals, the deceased was a tailor by profession.

Meanwhile, a man was shot dead by unknown killers in Shahkas area of tehsil Jamrud on Saturday.

An official of the Khasadar force said that Shoaib was sitting on roadside out of his home when unidentified armed persons opened firing on him and killed him on the spot.

The assassins successfully managed to escape after committing the crime, dwellers of the area said. Soon after the incident, the Khasadar force personnel moved to the spot, shifted the body to Jamrud hospital for medico-legal formalities and registered a case against the unidentified killers.