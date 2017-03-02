Islamabad - The Islamabad High Court Wednesday withdrew arrest warrants of Chairman National Database Registration Authority (NADRA) Usman Mubeen after he tendered apology for not appearing before the court. A single bench of IHC comprising Justice Noor-ul-Haq N Qureshi had issued bailable arrest warrants of Chairman NADRA for his non-appearance before the court despite court notices in a petition seeking court’s directions to the relevant authorities for computerisation of revenue, motor vehicles transfer and FIR records.

The court had directed Usman Mubeen to appear before the court in a matter wherein Waqas Malik Advocate - petitioner in person was seeking court’s directions to the relevant authorities for computerisation of revenue, motor vehicles transfer and FIR records.

Malik had moved his petition last year praying that the transfer of property, sale and purchase of automobiles and FIRs registered in different police stations should be computerised through biometric verification system.

In this connection, he also submitted a 2010 order of the IHC wherein a bench had issued orders regarding computerisation of the records.

Waqas said that Commissioner Islamabad office and revenue authorities had submitted before the court that they are ready for the computerisation of records and they are waiting for a positive nod from Nadra. At this, the court issued notices to Chairman NADRA to appear before the court and submit his reply.

After his failure to appear before the court in this matter, the IHC bench on Wednesday issued his bailable arrest warrants. However, Usman Mubeen appeared before the court along with his counsel couple of hours after issuance of the warrants and tendered apology saying that he could not appear before the court due to his engagements.

After accepting his apology, the IHC bench withdrew his arrest warrants and deferred the hearing in this matter till March 3 for further proceedings.