Eidul Azha’s literal meaning is Eid of sacrifice. It is a day of celebration, happiness and joy. On this day Muslims slaughter animal to commemorate the great sacrifice of Hazrat Ibrahim (a.s.). The meat of these sacrificed animals is distributed among people and relatives make an atmosphere of festival. There is hardly any home left, regardless of status, where there is not a feast on this specific day. But unfortunately, with the passage of time the day is losing its true spirit. In this short piece of writing let us remind ourselves the real purpose of this Eid.

Children are the dearest possession of every parent and they try their level best to keep any harm away from them. But history tells that Prophet Ibrahim’s (a.s.) acted upon his dream of sacrificing his son Hazrat Ismail (a.s.) on Allah’s command. Both father and son had no second thoughts in complying with this Divine order. The Quran mentions them as an exemplary character for the faithful. Muslims are supposed to remember them on this specific day and pledge to spend their lives in obedience to Allah.

The sacrifice of animals on this day is symbolic. It is not about boasting how much we can spend or showing off how rich we are. Rather it teaches us the lessons of obedience, sacrifice, compassions and how we should share our blessings with those who are not as privileged as we are. This symbolism is in the attitude – a willingness to make sacrifices in our lives in order to stay on the right path. This ritual of sacrificing animal is more than distributing meat and cooking different dishes. It is a reminder of submission to the will of Allah. It is that we bow down to the will and commands of Allah without even a second thought just as the Prophet Ibrahim (a.s.) and Ismail (a.s.) did. Allah says in the holy Quran, “It is neither their meat nor their blood that reaches Allah; it is your piety that reaches Him.” (Qur’an 22:37). A true Muslim is one who submits his or herself completely to Allah and follows His commands completely and obediently. This sort of purity in faith, and willing obedience to Allah is expected from every Muslim. The lesson we learn from this great sacrifice is universal and applicable to all mankind.

The other aspect of this day is that it revives in us social and moral values. It reminds us of our blessings and kindles feelings of compassion in our heart for the poor around us. Eidul Azha is a day of pledge for a dedicated life rather than a day of some ritual. At present, the need of the hour is to put all our efforts to remove the misunderstandings developed about the religion of Islam. On such occasion we can impart to others that Islam is a religion of tolerance, compassion and love. It promotes love for humanity and care for others. Being true Muslims we must dedicate ourselves to build peaceful image and remember the spirit of this day. The author is based in Lahore and one can reach by email: hammadahmad1971@gmail.com