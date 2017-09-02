Ansa Razzaq

Eidul Azha this year like every year is being celebrated with religious zeal and fervor. Sacrificial animals like goat, sheep, cow and camel etc. are sacrificed during day time on Eid day and for the next two days as well. While red meat is good for health but there is need to take some precautions as well.

The meat is distributed among fellows, relatives, neighbours and the poor people. The meat on Eid is usually very ample and beneficial provides the fact that it should be eaten with full care and balance.

The Eid day begins with mouthwatering pleasant smell of kaleji. Some like to eat mutton and some like beef. Many sorts of dishes are cooked at home and special barbecues are organized in backyards and lawns. Tasty dishes like handi mutton, Punjabi mutton curry, mughal mutton qorma and mutton chops are often cooked. Among the prominent beef dishes beef biryani, beef kababs of different kinds, kofta and many other dishes.

Red meat is very useful for humans like “rich proteins” that works with the building blocks in order to repair and grow our body. Usually, people think that the red meat is detrimental to health that is not true. There could be no meat as wonderful and as juicy but red meat which contains every bit of curing and healing possessions. Red meat provides all essential and useful nutrients. It comprises of all the necessary ingredients that are helpful for body growth.

Red meat is a major source of protein which helps to improve satiety. Iron is the important component for red blood cells. It accommodates the blood’s hemoglobin in carrying oxygen to the body’s cell. Food iron is designated as heme and non-heme iron. Heme iron is valuable that non-heme with absorption point of view. It helps to carry oxygen around the body. It is also important for fabricate energy, optimal immune function, and accumulate oxygen in our muscles that gives your muscles red color. Anemia is a common condition which happens when both men and women face iron deficiency. Some people are at greater risk of iron deficiency like women of child bearing age, people with poor diet, people who donate blood frequently, infants with premature birth and vegetarians.

The phosphorus in meat is highly valuable and absorbable than that presented in cereal and legumes. In sub-divisions, stearic acid saturates the fats that are available in meat and beef. Despite, people thought that it does increase the cholesterol level, but research defines it actually lowers. Red meat, especially beef carries a lot of zinc, to access very important nutrient in a whole –food form. It plays a vital role in skin health like acnes, eczema.

Red meat contains a number of B vitamins, B1, B2, B3 and B6. B12 is also available in meat or related food items. And if we exclude such foods from our diet, we are at high risk of having inadequate intakes. Retina of human eye requires V-A for colour differences. Goat meat is also useful for healthy skin due to vitamin B12 available in it. Meat contains CLA that reduces the chances of cancer. It also removes birth defects and reduces obesity, contains a lot of proteins and low fats that controls weight.

A major importance is, it improves the strength of memory in children and helps in proper development of brain. Meat increases the production of new cells, that delays aging. Meat is rich in calcium which is good for your bones and teeth and it prevents osteoporosis, joint pain, dental pain and hair loss. It also reduces the chances of diabetes and other health issue.

As there are some benefits of red meat there are also some precautions, initially whatever the food is “excess of everything is bad”. Intake of food should be very careful. Usually, on events and festivals people eat too much that their body cannot handle excess protein intake.

A compound found in red meat called Carnitine, that hardens or clogging of the arteries and sometimes also damages heart. Meat contains fats, cholesterol and sodium contents, a human body need few amount of it on regular basis but it contains relatively excessive amount of it. Sodium leads to high blood pressure and increased risk of heart failure. But after that much intake, human body demands work out or some kind of exercise to burn those fats.

Beef contain certain amount of toxic organic compounds known- dioxin; it’s strongly been connected to cancer. It also causes obesity. And also can harbor new deadly germs that cause food cancer. And to the minor concerns it also causes increase of uric acid, high blood pressure, diabetes and stomach-liver issues. Eating moderate amount of unprocessed red meat such as steaks, hamburger or lamb is healthier than eating similar proteins of processed meat.