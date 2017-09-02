Lahore - The second largest Bakra Mandi, goat fair, in Lahore at Saggian Market by the banks of the Ravi river, is bursting with colour. For the 6km stretch along Sheikhupura Road, hundreds of thousands of goats decorated like brides are being fed fodder and grains for one last meal before the Eidul Azha sacrifice in the morning.

They come in all sizes, all shapes. Brown, black, white, straight horned, curved horned, bleating and silent.

From Dera Ismail Khan, one man has brought indigenous male goats to the market. They stand out with their deep rounded horns and ginger hair.

But it is the male goats of Rajanpur who have captured the buyers’ imagination and demand this year in the whole herd of goats available at the market.

At the end, it appears to come down to just how bulky the goat is. At almost 80 kg on average, this magnificent breed is selling at a whopping Rs. 200,000 where a normal-sized male goat sells for anywhere from Rs 30,000 to Rs 45,000.

In stark contrast to their treatment the rest of the year, the sacrificial animals are treated with great respect on the occasion of Eid. It is a common sight to see the decorated goats being driven away in cars, lovingly petted and strung with flowers.

“I paid Rs 160,000 though the owner was demanding Rs 250,000,” beams Haji Munir, 50, a resident of Sanda, showing off his Rajanpur goat.

“I have no regrets paying that amount,” he says proudly. “It is such a beautiful goat.”

Although the prices are low compared to the previous year, the buying capacity of the buyers has decreased as well. The majority of the villagers and shepherds who have brought their animals to sell in the market complain that people are simply not buying enough.

“I brought 30 goats from my village in Bahawalnagar but could sell only five goats,” says Muhammad Akram, a shepherd who has travelled close to 260 km to get to Lahore and was hoping for a fruitful sale.

“I paid Rs 35,000 for each goat but was forced to sell at Rs 25,000 to 28,000,” he says. The costs are additionally prohibitive.

“Every animal eats fodder worth Rs 200-300 every day,” he says, alongside the costs of living in the city and rent paid to where he keeps his goats for the length of the “mandi.”

Sharif Jarral, another seller, says the price of a healthy goat is Rs 50,000, and he managed to sell 50 of the animals.

“We brought our animals here instead of Shahpur Kanjran — where too much rainwater has accumulated,” he says, and it seems the move has paid off for him.

But the mandi has also served as a social hub for sellers and shepherds travelling with their animals from different parts of the country to sit together and talk about business, their cultures, their animals – a great national fair where these men and their families can network and spend Eid.

“Each year, I sell these flowers,” says Naveed, a 25 year old florist who decorates the animals at the market. Holding flowers and bells in his hand at Saggian Bridge, he insists what he is selling are not merely decoration and ornaments. Instead he says, “These are gifts for our animals.”