ISLAMABAD - Pakistan Tehrik-e-Insaf (PTI) Wednesday suspended party membership of its MNA Ayesha Gulalai and issued her a show cause notice on charges of misconduct, and violation of disciplinary rules of the party.

Gulalai, the other day, had levelled allegations of women harassment and corruption against PTI Chairman Imran Khan and some of his close aides. She had also announced to quit the party.

PTI through the notice also asked Gulalai to submit her resignation from membership of the National Assembly as required by Article 63-A of the Constitution for abstaining herself from voting for the nominated candidate of the party in the election of the Prime Minister that was held on Tuesday.

PTI Secretary General Jehangir Khan Tareen in the show cause notice asked her to submit a written reply within seven days and her failure would cause her termination from the party membership. “Why your membership may not be terminated for gross violation of party discipline and thereby disrespecting party chain of command, disregarding the code of the conduct”, the notice said.

“That you held a press conference on August 1, 2017 and levelled serious allegations against party chairman and the leadership. Derogatory and utter cheap language was used and you tried to undermine the party by using your position as MNA”, it added.

The show cause notice says that under Article 63 A of the Constitution, Ms Gulalai was bound by the party decision to vote for the nominated candidate of the leader of house but she violated party discipline by abstaining from voting for the nominated candidates of leader of the house of the party. Interestingly, four PTI MNAs including Imran Khan, Jehangir Khan Tareen, Dawar Khan Kundi and Gullai were absent from Tuesday’s voting process but notice was only issued to Gulalai.

“You have violated party rules and discipline by meeting Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa without bringing it to the notice of the party. It is also reported that you held meeting with PML-N leadership of KP and offered your services to malign PTI”, the notice said.

The show cause notice further said that making any statement in news or media was a serious breach of party discipline. “Any charges, grievances you had against members of the KP government should have been brought to the knowledge of central leadership of PTI”, it said.