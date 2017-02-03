LAHORE - It came as a real tear jerker for the entire House. It was an awkward moment indeed. Punjab legislature got down on its knees in front of the mighty bureaucracy. The helplessness of the Speaker and the Law Minister was worth watching.

All previous rulings of the custodian of the House Rana Muhammad Iqbal lay smashed to smithereens on the Assembly floor. And he admitted this fact while sitting on the highest podium.

It would not have been a big moment of embarrassment for the legislature had it happened for the first time. But it happened for the fourth consecutive time on Thursday.

It was a no small matter. Punjab Assembly, a representative House of 100 million people, had failed to get an answer to a question from the provincial Transport Department even after lapse of three years.

The facts of the matter are quite interesting.

On December 23, 2013, Mian Khurram Jehangir Wattoo, a PPP MPA from Okara, had submitted a question seeking information about the shelved mass transit train project. He had also sought the reasons behind abandonment of the project conceived in 2008 to provide better transport facilities to the citizens in the provincial metropolis.

He had pointed out in his question that Asian Development Bank was to finance this project whose feasibility report had also been completed. Among other details, the PPP lawmaker had also desired to have an official confirmation about whether or not the project had been shelved.

The Assembly Secretariat had dispatched the question to the concerned department on February 24, 2014 for reply. It was first placed on the agenda of Assembly business on February 15, 2016, but the House was told that the answer had not yet been received.

It was again on the agenda on May 12, 2016, but there was no reply from the Transport Department. After five months wait, it was on the agenda for the third time on October 21st, 2016.

The Speaker kept it among the pending questions yet again when the Parliamentary Secretary told the Chair that the answer was not ready. He would give no reasons for this delay.

“It is essential that all departments submit their answers within three months”, the Speaker gave his ruling when there was no reply for the third time. He had then also warned if the department failed to do so within the stipulated period, he would initiate action against the responsible officials.

Opposition members believe that the Transit Train project conceived by the Pervaiz Elahi government was shelved due to political reasons. It was replaced with the more expensive Metro Bus project, and Wattoo had raised this question to expose the present government’s ill-planning.

On Thursday, the question was placed on the agenda for the fourth time, and the reply was no different this time also.

“This is my last warning to the department”, Rana Iqbal said. But there was nothing in his demeanor that suggested he would actually take some action.

But the matter did not end here. There were 16 questions on the agenda of Assembly business relating to the departments of Transport and Excise & Taxation departments. Out of these, the Assembly had not received answers to 10 questions. These unanswered questions were dispatched to the concerned departments last year.

The House was now left with only six questions to have debate on them. But four questions were actually taken up as movers of two questions were absent. One question was referred to the House Committee since the reply was not satisfactory. The question hour lasted for 30 minutes.

In the Zero Hour, Sardar Shahabuddin of the PPP grumbled over lack luster response of the provincial departments towards the Assembly questions.

Upon this, Law Minister Rana Sanaullah suggested that Speaker should convene a meeting in his chamber having representation from the Opposition and The Treasury to sort out the issue.

He said that a House committee could also be constituted to find a solution. The Law Minister assured the Speaker on government’s behalf that government would implement his decision on the matter.

Also, the issue of written off loans by the Bank of Punjab also echoed in the House on second consecutive day.

Opposition Leader Mian Mehmoodur Rashid sought Speaker’s permission to move an out of turn adjournment motion on the matter, but the chair did not oblige him. “We will see it tomorrow”, he said. In the next moment, the House was not in quorum.

