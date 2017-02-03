ISLAMABAD - A Senate Standing Committee on Climate Change was told on Thursday that the construction work on Diamer Bhasha dam would be completed approximately in nine years.

At a meeting held under the chair of the committee chairman Mir Muhammad Yousaf Badini to discuss the situation of water resources, officials of the Water and Power Ministry briefed the committee that Pakistan has the water storage capacity only for 30 days while India could store water for 70 days. The officials said that Pakistan needs to enhance the capacity of water reservoirs to augment storage space.

The water and power secretary said that proper management and judicious use of water resources and construction of dams were the need of an hour. While talking about the acquisition of land for Diamer-Bhasha dam, he said, “We require a total of 37,000 acres for the dam and around 31,000 acres had so far been acquired ". He said that water sector development plans take much time as compared to other uplift projects and international donors were reluctant to fund the project.

He said that presently agriculture sector was using 93 percent, domestic sector 5 percent and industrial sector 2 percent of water resources. The domestic and industrial sector water usage was projected to increase to 15 percent by 2025, he said.

The ministry officials said that the average annual flow of Indus River system was around 142 million acre-feet (MAF), of which 104 MAF was diverted to the canal network, while a major portion of the remaining balance outflows to the sea for delta and mangroves.

The committee also raised questions over the delay in the process of getting a no-objection certificate (NOC) and clearance of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) from Capital Development Authority (CDA) and the Environment Protection Agency (EPA) for developmental projects.

The committee directed the EPA and CDA to speed up the process of giving NOC and EIA so that developmental projects could be completed soon.

The EPA director general informed the committee that the construction of 19-storied Elysium Tower in Blue Area was illegal as the project was started without a clearance from the EPA. The EPA had asked the constructors to stop construction as they did not have EIA.

The committee also sent the matter of the failure of Islamabad Club to get the EIA from EPA for legal input.

Islamabad Club secretary briefed the committee that the Club was owned by the federal government and there was no question of it committing any violation of any law. He said that NOC was required only for multiple stories but in the club, no building is more than a double-storey.

The meeting was also attended by Senator Nuzhat Sadiq, Saleem Zia, Ahmed Hassan, Samina Abid and Taj Haider.