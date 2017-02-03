ISLAMABAD - Pakistan on Thursday gave a shut-up call to India over the anti-terror role saying Islamabad did not discriminate among militant outfits.

At a weekly news briefing in on Thursday, Foreign Office Spokesman Nafees Zakariya denounced Indian statement on Jamaatud Dawa chief Hafiz Mohammed Saeed’s house arrest.

Zakaria said that Pakistan was taking action against all terror outfits without discrimination but India was in contrast involved in exporting terrorism.

He urged India to take ‘corrective measures for itself’ rather than commenting on the affairs of other countries while itself playing games with the regional peace.

This week, the authorities put Hafiz Saeed - India’s most wanted jihadist – under house arrest and put his organisation on the terror watch-list. Saeed’s JuD had been under observation since 2011.

The action against the JuD chief and his organisation came after US President Donald Trump reportedly issued a warning to Pakistan that Washington could slam sanctions on Pakistan if JuD continued to work freely. In 2014, US had declared JuD as a ‘foreign terrorist organisation.’ There were other rumours he was arrested on China’s demand.

The US had also announced a $ 10 million bounty on Saeed in 2012 for his alleged role in the 2008 Mumbai terror attacks – that killed 164 people including six US nationals. India has been pushing the US to pressurise Pakistan to ban the JuD and hand over Hafiz Saeed to New Delhi.

Zakaria said that there was ‘irrefutable evidence’ that India was involved in perpetrating terrorism in Pakistan. He said India’s state institutions also orchestrated terror on the Indian soil and put the blame on Pakistan.

“Pakistan’s commitment to the anti-terrorism fight has been acknowledged by the whole world. We are determined to defeat terrorism. India, on the other hand, is even using the soil of other countries against us,” he said.

Zakaria said that confessions of Kulbhushan Yadav and leader of terrorist organisation RSS, Swami Aseemanand, revelations made in Maharashtra’s Inspector General of Police, SM Mushrif’s book entitled ‘Who Killed Karkare’, British Authors Kathy Scott and Adrian Levy’s narration in their book ‘The Meadows’, and US Secretary of Defence, Chuck Hagel’s statement were testimonies of Indian state institutions’ deep involvement in carrying out terrorist activities in Pakistan.

Answering a question on declassified documents of the US Central Intelligence Agency revealing the then Indian prime minister Indra Gandhi planned an attack on Azad Jammu and Kashmir in 1971, the spokesman said: “Indian subversive activities to destabilise Pakistan since inception are an undeniable fact.”

He said that the issue of Indian activities to destabilise Pakistan had been raised with the UN as well as the major powers on appropriate occasions. “We will continue to raise all such issues with the international community that may warrant action,” he said.

During the last eight days, he said that 40 Kashmiris had been injured by the Indian forces. “Six of them are in critical condition. Fourteen have been arrested arbitrarily with some under the lawless law public safety act. Indian occupation forces have used pellets and PAVA (Pelargonic Acid Vanillylamide), inflicting serious injuries,” he said.

He said that India was attempting to change the demography in Indian occupied Jammu and Kashmir through the settlement of non-Kashmiris, which was a blatant violation of UN Security Council Resolutions on Kashmir dispute.

“The domicile certificates are being issued by the held Kashmir authorities on the instructions from the Indian government at the centre,” he said.

Zakaria said that the drive was to convert Muslim majority in Kashmir into a minority. “Domicile is one of the measures to change the demography. Other measures being perpetual ethnic cleansing, killings in fake encounters, arrests and disappearances and terrorising of Kashmiris to force them to flee the occupied territories,” he said.

Kashmiris, he said, have been protesting against the Indian sinister designs. Zakaria said Pakistan calls upon the United Nations, members of UN Security Council, and the international community for immediate action to stop Indian drive and to take remedial measures to undo the violations already taken place.

Three days from now, he said: “Solidarity Day with Kashmiris will be observed. The occasion is observed by organising activities throughout the country and by Pakistan Missions and Diasporas of Kashmiris and Pakistanis abroad.”

Zakaria said that the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation was playing an effective role vis-a-vis Kashmir issue.

“The OIC being the biggest representative organisation of the Muslim Ummah is playing a very important role in safeguarding the interests of the Ummah worldwide. Particularly in the context of Kashmir, I would invite your attention to the declaration of 13th OIC summit in Istanbul in April last year, which carried a strong reference on Kashmir. OIC countries not only condemned India for the atrocities committed by the occupation forces but also called for an independent inquiry into the grave human rights violations in Kashmir,” he said.

Regarding new UN Secretary General’s announcement to observe 2017 as the ‘year of peace’ with special attention on conflict resolution, he said: “Our representative over there has briefed the United Nation Secretary General on the situation and the atrocities committed by Indian forces in Kashmir.”

To a question about India’s decision to cut the defence budget by 10 percent, he said Pakistan was against any conventional or nuclear arms race in the region. “As far as Pakistan is concerned, we are maintaining minimum deterrence for its self-defence. India’s arms-buying spree as a threat to the region,” he maintained.

The spokesman said that Pakistan was hosting the 13th meeting of the Economic Cooperation Organisation on March 1. “It will be preceded by the 22nd meeting of the ECO Council of Foreign Ministers on February 28 and senior officials a day earlier,” he said. The ECO, which comprises 10 members, has its roots in Regional Cooperation for Development.

To a question on Afghanistan, he said Pakistan had been supporting peace in the neighbouring Muslim country for years. “This has been our policy. Peace in Afghanistan is in our interest. We have always wanted strong and friendly ties with Afghanistan,” he added.

Zakaria said it had been proven that there was no military solution to the Afghan problem. “We have been advocating for a politically negotiated settlement. This is the best solution to the Afghan issue. The use of force has not brought any results,” he said.

He said Pakistan had been making efforts to bring the Taliban to the table of negotiations with the Afghan government. He said that Pakistan was also active for unity among the Muslim countries. He said that Pakistan wanted an effective border management with Afghanistan as only recently Pakistan lost a soldier to cross-border attack.

To a question, Zakaria said Pakistani nationals Babar Ali, Shehzad Latif and Ali Raza had inadvertently crossed the border at Narowal in July 2016 and Pakistan’s High Commission in New Delhi had repeatedly approached the Indian government for the repatriation of these individuals. “The response from the Indian side is awaited,” he said.

Asked about former ambassador Hussain Haqqani’s negative tweets, he said: “It is highly regrettable and deplorable that a person who was honoured to represent Pakistan has been indulging in activities that would hurt Pakistan’s national interests. Unfortunately, he is doing all this at a time when the world is increasingly acknowledging Pakistan’s growing economic potential in the wake of tremendous improvement in the security situation, investor friendly policies and strengthening of democratic institutions.”

He said that the more Haqqani does such “malicious and unethical acts” the more he exposes his character. “He has not only lost respect among Pakistanis but also among those who attach importance to values,” the spokesman said.

He did not comment on a question regarding houbara bustard hunting in Pakistan by Arab princes.