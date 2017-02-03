ISLAMABAD - The National Assembly Standing Committee on Petroleum and Natural Resources Thursday recommended referring of the cases of around Rs1.5 billion corruption in the Oil and Gas Development Company Limited (OGDCL) to FIA.

The parliamentary panel also directed the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) to reopen inquiry into cash payments of Rs266 million out of OGDCL Workers Profit Participation fund to non-entitled employees of OGDCL.

The National Assembly Standing Committee on Petroleum met with Chaudry Bilal Ahmad Virk in the chair and directed the OGDCL to formally lodge a complaint in this regard and provide requisite information to FIA.

Managing Director OGDCL Zahid informed the committee that Rs98m and Rs238m was paid in cash to employees of OGDCL in 2006-07 and 2007-08, respectively by the office-bearers of OGDCL Collective Bargaining Agent (CBA) for which record was not available with the company.

The committee directed the OGDCL management to also hold an internal inquiry and identify persons who received the money for its subsequent disbursement to the employees.

The MD further maintained that an inquiry was conducted by FIA in 2010 on a complaint initiated by 3rd party employees regarding disbursement of WPPF Funds who had either received less payment or the payments were made to non-entitled employees, however, the inquiry was closed by the FIA due to non-availability of concrete evidence.

The committee expressed displeasure on the disclosure of spending of huge amounts on medical treatment of OGDCL employees and directed the management to hold an inquiry against the employees involved in misuse of medical facility at different stations of the company OGDCL. The committee also directed FIA to assist OGDCL in recovery of embezzled medical funds by employees and medical facilities on the panel of OGDCL.

The committee was apprised that Rs890 million was incurred on medical treatment of employees during last five years. Taking cognizance of the massive expenditure on medical treatment, an inquiry was conducted which identified involvement of 77 employees in misusing of medical facility at head office and field establishments. The MD further apprised that inquiry was in progress and disciplinary action would be taken against those held responsible.

The committee also directed the company management to take disciplinary action against the officials involved in oil theft during logistic and movement of oil from fields. The committee also directed the FIA to interrogate the issue and recover the money.

According to OGDCL, 700 liters per day diesel was being stolen during the last ten years. After taking actions, the company saved 50,000 liters in a month. The company was conducting inquiry against official of company Malik Akhtar.

The committee while discussing the logistic operations, budget and spending of OGDCL, directed National Accountability Bureau to present latest update on a case of theft of diesel at Tando Alam field amounting to Rs328 million against Hussain Bux Narejo and others in next meeting of the committee.

Zahid Mir apprised the committee that the company had saved substantial amount of money due to stringent measures initiated to address the theft of fuel. The committee disposed of the complaint of MNA Siraj Muhammad Khan regarding delay in opening of regional office of SNGPL in Mardan since it had been made functional and was catering to the gas consumers of the area.

The committee directed the SSGCL management to complete gas pipeline by March 31, 2017 which would supply gas to Sanghar city and its adjoining areas. The Managing Director SSGCL apprised the committee about the measures initiated to address the problem of low pressure of gas in Sindh and assured that the situation will improve in coming days.