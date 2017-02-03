ISLAMABAD - The Supreme Court on Thursday observed that National Accountability Bureau (NAB) was violating its own law to accommodate the accused.

A three-member Supreme Court bench headed by Justice Dost Muhammad Khan gave the remarks while hearing a bail application of Khalid Lango, former finance adviser to Balochistan chief minister.

The court directed the NAB to submit a concise statement as how much money had been recovered from the residence of Lango and also provide the video footage of the NAB raid at his residence.

NAB Prosecutor General Waqas Qadeer Dar submitted the minutes of the executive board meeting (EBM) of the authority held on December 21, 2016. According to it, the EBM decided to accept the plea bargain request of over Rs2 billion of Mushtaq Ahmad Raisani, Secretary Finance Department, Government of Balochistan and Sohail Majeed Shah, the contractor and front man of Khalid Lango.

Justice Qazi Faez Isa inquired where the NAB chairman had decided under Section 25B of National Accountability Ordinance,1999 to grant permission for the plea bargain. He said when the money is seized, in such cases, was the plea bargain or voluntary return still applicable. Justice Faisal Arab observed that the money was seized and not voluntary returned, or the secretary offered to return.

Justice Qazi said that the NAB, which was supposed to catch criminals, was acting against its own law, adding that there was a note of the chairman in the EBM regarding the plea bargain. He said that the money recovered from the finance secretary’s residence was a seizure and not voluntary returned. “Let’s not call it a plea bargain but the bargain,” Justice Qazi observed.

The judge asked NAB Chairman Qamar-uz-Zaman Chaudhry, who was standing behind PG Waqas Qadeer, to come forward and explain the granting of permission to enter into a plea bargain with Mushtaq Raisani.

On Oct 24, the Supreme Court restrained the NAB from approving deals for voluntary return, a provision under the NAO 1999, that allows people found guilty of corruption to pay a certain portion of the embezzled money for release from custody.

The NAB chairman said that Rs650 million, foreign currency and 3.2kg gold were recovered from the house of the finance secretary. The purpose of the plea bargain was to help in finalisation of the case, he said.

Justice Qazi said that the crook has accepted that the recovered money was not from his hard earn income. The judge said that under the law, the NAB chairman was supposed to give reasons for entering into the plea bargain with finance secretary. He pointed out that at the EBM decision, not a single reason had been mentioned.

Expressing annoyance, the judge said that the NAB was accommodating the accused and added: “This is the fit case to act against him (NAB chairman).”

NAB Director General Tariq Mehmood told the bench that no video of the said raid had been made. When Justice Qazi pointed out that all TV channels had showed the raid, the DG said that the NAB conducted the raid in the morning while the media reached there in the afternoon.

Farooq H Naek, counsel for Lango, told the court that there was no fault of his client and he was incarcerating in jail. He said that so far the NAB has not filed a reference against his client. The case is adjourned till February 9.