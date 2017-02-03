ISLAMABAD - Opposition parties in the National Assembly on Thursday demanded the government make its stance clear on President Donald Trump’s new order of banning immigrants from a number of Muslim countries to the United States.

The Pakistan People’s Party and the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf were more vocal on the issue and asked foreign affairs ministry to clarify Pakistan’s stance on Trump’s racial and anti-Muslim move.

Both the opposition parties on Wednesday had tried to move a resolution against the US president but the chair did not acquiesce to their demand.

PTI lawmaker Shireen Mazari, on a point of order, asked the government to make clear its stance on the US government’s new policy on immigrants, especially those from Muslim countries.

“Why Pakistan is keeping mum about it. Pakistan claims itself the leader of Muslim Ummah but the government has not given any statement on this big development,” said Mazari said.

Supporting her, the PPP also demanded that the foreign affairs ministry made its position clear on the issue today (Friday).

“The Ministry of Foreign Affairs should take parliament into confidence on the new development tomorrow,” said PPP lawmaker Nafeesa Shah, on point of order. She said that even a large number of US citizens have staged protests against the president’s new decree.

The PPP lawmaker also raised questions on the sudden disappearance and recovery of five bloggers. “If they were involved in blasphemous activities, why action was not taken under the cyber crime law,” she asked.

Mehmood Bashir Virk of the PML-N cast doubt on the sudden disappearance and recovery of the bloggers, saying it might be [a] planned [happening]. “They [bloggers] should be asked about the saga of their disappearance,” he said.

Jamaat-e-Islami parliamentary leader Sahibzada Tariq Ullah, on point of order, asked the government to share the reasons with the house on putting Jamaat-ud-Dawa chief Hafiz Saeed under house arrest.

The house, which saw very thin presence from both sides of the aisles, passed “The Cost and Management Accountants (Amendments) Bill, 2016”.

The legislation aims at empowering courts to impose costs to discourage false and frivolous litigation and unnecessary adjournment.

Law Minister Zahid Hamid, who piloted the bill, said thousands of cases were pending before the court and unnecessary adjournment further led to piling of more cases. He said the bill would help discourage unnecessary adjournment and false and frivolous cases.

The minister said criminal proceeding was also suggested in the bill, urging the lawmakers to pass it unanimously.

PTI leaders Shafqat Mehmood and Dr Arif Alvi termed it a positive step towards speedy justice.

The statement of object and reason of the bill says that the tendency of filing false and vexatious cases and taking baseless grounds for defense is unfortunately on the increase.

This tendency leads to numerous evils, including heavy expenditure incurred by the affected parties, causing them financial loss and mental torture, apart from wasting precious time of the courts.

The bill was moved by Law Minister Zahid Hamid on behalf of Minister for Finance Mohammad Ishaq Dar in the House.

Another bill to convert State Life Insurance Corporation into a limited company was referred to National Assembly Standing Committee on Commerce for deliberation. This bill was earlier passed by National Assembly and sent to Senate for approval.

The house deferred four bills to discuss it today (Friday), as the government wanted legislation on the bills with the consensus of the opposition.