ISLAMABAD - The Pakistan National Shipping Corporation (PNSC) is giving final touches to the plan to launch a ferry service from Karachi to Pasni in Gwadar and Chahbhar in Iran this year.

Sources in the Ports and Shipping Ministry told The Nation on Thursday that the government has waived off port charges for the next 14 years to make the service competitive.

The sources said that the PNSC plans also include launching of a similar service from Karachi to the Port Qasim Authority (PQA) and economically viable ferry services to other islands to promote commercial and tourism activities.

The PNSC, which is managing a fleet of nine vessels, is in the process of acquiring purpose-built ferries to carry passengers and goods.

In addition, it is also working on plans to encourage the private sector to come forward and avail the concessions under the public-private partnership to make the ferry services more competitive to promote people-to-people contact.

Port and Shipping Minister Senator Mir Hasil Bizenjo has given a new vision about the future role of commercial shipping in Pakistan and is taking personal interest to launch ferry services through PNSC at the earliest.

The PNSC also plans to launch ferry services to the Gulf countries as well as special Hajj and Umrah services to and from Saudi Arabia.

The new vision of the minister is based on the future trends in which Pakistan would play as a hub of trade activities with the completion of the China and Pakistan Economic Corridor project.

It also includes developing river ferries system in the country to help promote commercial activities.

The Ministry of Ports and Shipping is also working on proposals to make good use of rivers including Indus and Jhelum as main routes to the Arabia Sea.

These services would save foreign exchange of millions of dollars and the freight time for the shipment of the cargo containers would also be reduced.

The proposal calls for massive development of a comprehensive network of canals and rivers from South to North and North to South west which provides a glowing opportunity for the consumers to benefit from it throughout the year.

The existing network of canals and rivers in the country could also be beneficial for Chinese freight companies for the shipment of their goods in shortest possible time through ferry service from North to South. This network would be used in unison with the network of highways and motorways and train services as part of the multi-billion dollars CPEC project starting from China’s border town Kashgar to Gwadar and Karachi ports.