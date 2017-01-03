ISLAMABAD - The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) government, after attracting much criticism from the opposition parties, has finally decided to summon meeting of the “Special Committee on Kashmir” by mid of this month to discuss the overall situation related to the disputed territory.

The JUI-F chief and the chairman of the committee, Maulana Fazlur Rahman, on the special directions from the PML-N’s bigwigs, has decided to call the much-delayed meeting of the committee.

“This meeting is being schedule after much criticism from the opposition parties,” said a member of the Kashmir Committee, desiring not to be named.

The “Special Committee on Kashmir” seems to have become dysfunctional, as it was convened no more than four times during the entire tenure of the incumbent government.

This committee was first elected through a motion in the house on August 21, 2013.

The PML-N is an ally of the JUI-F chief, Maulana Fazlur Rehman, and was elected, as the chairman of the committee.

The purpose of the “Special Kashmir Committee” is to monitor human rights violations and atrocities committed by the Indian forces in the occupied Jammu and Kashmir, mobilise world opinion in support of the cause of right of self-determination, and provide political and moral support to the people of Jammu and Kashmir.

When contacted, the Kashmir Committee Director-General, Naseem Khalid said that the “Special Committee on Kashmir” would meet by the mid of the current month.

“It has been planned to summon the meeting by the mid of this month,” he said.

The committee will deliberate upon the overall situation with respect to the Kashmir issue.

A senior member of the Kashmir committee Abdul Sattar Bachani, while talking to The Nation, said that the committee had met no more than four times in total during the tenure of the current government.

Bachani said that the Kashmir issue needed to be discussed in length, as India was threatening the Indus Waters Treaty (IWT).

“Already, Pakistan is facing a drought-like situation due to shortage of water, so water issue needs to be discussed in the committee seriously,” said Bachani.

Another member of the committee, desiring not to be named, said that even members of the committee had criticised the committee chairman for not calling the meeting.

“The number of meetings convened in four years simply reflects the seriousness of committee,” he added. It is relevant to mention here that millions of rupees have been spent on this committee for foreign visits and other activities.

The budget of the Kashmir committee is reportedly higher than majority of other parliamentary committees.